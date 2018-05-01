Susanna Reid "fat-shamed" by Tyson Fury live on GMB

From Digital Spy

Tyson Fury jokingly fat-shamed Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain today (May 1).

He appeared on the show to promote his highly-anticipated comeback to boxing, for which he has dropped seven stone as he prepares to get back into the ring.

Revealing the secret behind his body transformation, he quipped that the trick was black coffee, before adding: "No, basically, I just have a low carb diet and train really hard.

"I do get very hungry but I just think to myself, 'Do I want to be fat when I look in the mirror or do I want to look in shape?'"

Susanna then quipped to viewers: "For anyone wants that wants to lose that much weight, you just reckon black coffee and no carbs?"





'I just got fat-shamed by Tyson Fury': 🙈 Oh Tyson, you were doing so well... @piersmorgan @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/LhTgr9SeHF - Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 1, 2018





At that point, he noticed she had a hot drink in her cup and wasn't too impressed when he found out it wasn't black coffee, as he'd recommended.

"Change it to black coffee then and you'll lose [weight]," he laughed. "You look like you need to!"

Piers Morgan then chipped into the conversation and said: "Woah! Tyson! And it was going so well."

Poor Susanna then turned to the cameras and said she'd been "fat-shamed" by the boxer on national television.

"I feel bad about my coffee now," she added, before they laughed off the comments.

Elsewhere during the interview, Tyson addressed speculation that his big comeback fight may be against Anthony Joshua.

Commenting on whether he's got what it takes to beat the world heavyweight champion, he said: "Of course I do. If I didn't, I wouldn't be sat here, would I? I'd be off in Spain drinking a sangria somewhere. Of course I think I have the ability.

"I think I have too much movement and natural boxing skill to lose to somebody like that. He's very tough and strong and he has a lot of learnt ability but he doesn't have the natural gift of the sweet science."

We reckon we know who Susanna will be rooting for if this fight goes ahead...

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

