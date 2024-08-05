Susie Evans Says She and Justin Glaze Are Trying to 'Figure Things Out' amid Split Speculation: 'So Complicated' (Exclusive)

"Justin and I started out as friends, so what's most important for us was that we just respect each other, love each other through whatever our relationship became," Evans tells PEOPLE

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Susie Evans and Justin Glaze attend the Young Hollywood Prom in support of "Mean Girls" at The Britely on January 04, 2024, in West Hollywood, California

Susie Evans says her relationship status is “complicated” amid rumors of a split between her and boyfriend Justin Glaze.

The former Bachelor contestant, 30, told PEOPLE at the 73rd Annual Miss USA Pageant in Los Angeles on Aug. 4 that she and Glaze, 30, “started out as friends, so what's most important for us was that we just respect each other, love each other through whatever our relationship became, which is something we decided even before we ever dated was friendship first.”

“We think so highly of each other, we respect each other. So that is the forefront of everything,” she shared.

Evans — who previously dated Bachelor Clayton Echard — noted that going from friends to lovers with Glaze has been “so complicated.”

“I feel like in all of my past relationships, except for times when people have done something horrible to you, it's so hard because you want to be friends but, obviously, you love that person,” she explained. “So, again, it comes down to setting boundaries for yourself, or for your relationship with that person, or with the public or for whatever it is.”

Monica Schipper/Getty Susie Evans attends the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Rumors of a split between the pair were sparked when Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti speculated about their relationship on their Almost Famous podcast last month.

Evans admitted that she “totally” understood the speculation, saying, “I feel like our careers, people are going to have questions. I totally get it. And their podcast topic is kind of like hot topics in Bachelor Nation, so I totally get them speculating. It's really confusing because Justin and I haven't said anything publicly. So that's just something I think is bound to happen when you're in a public relationship.”

She added that she has been intentionally coy about the status of their relationship.

“At some point it's important to set boundaries for yourself, for your partner, for your relationship…” she shared. “I think we've just kind of been keeping things more private, obviously more private than usual while we figure things out for ourselves, either individually or together.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Susie Evans and Justin Glaze

Evans’ comments come six months after she confirmed her relationship with Glaze to E! News, saying, "Justin is my boyfriend. We're dating."

At the time, they admitted they initially kept their relationship private after sharing their love lives with Bachelor Nation.

"We've always wanted to just kind of protect our privacy, which sounds funny to say because we went on the show where our romantic connections are far from private," Gaze said. "But we wanted to just protect our peace, and control our narrative and not put any pressure on our relationship."



