Who is Susie Wiles? Trump’s new ‘ice maiden’ chief of staff

Cameron Henderson
·6 min read
Donald Trump with Susie Wiles
Donald Trump singled out Susie Wiles for praise during his election victory speech

When Donald Trump delivered his victory speech in West Palm Beach, among those he thanked for helping to propel him to the Presidency was a woman he called the “ice maiden”.

The woman in question was Susie Wiles, the veteran Republican political adviser who has masterminded Trump’s return to power and has just been made his new chief of staff.

“Susie likes to stay in the back, let me tell you. We call her the ice maiden,” the president-elect said in his Florida speech. “She is not in the background [any more].”

Naming her as his new right-hand woman, President Trump said: “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected.

“Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

The 67-year-old is among the small group of aides in Trump’s inner circle who have his ear.

But unlike many of Trump’s surrogates, Ms Wiles has long-maintained a low profile. Even in her crowning moment, when the victorious Republican candidate beckoned her to the microphone, she politely declined to step forwards, leaving a reluctant Chris La Civita, her co-campaign manager, to thank her instead.

Susie Wiles with fellow Trump adviser Chris LaCivita
Susie Wiles with fellow Trump adviser Chris LaCivita - Reuters/Brian Snyder

Ms Wiles is a grandmother, keen baker and birdwatcher with a hawkish political instinct.

Many Republicans credit Trump’s political comeback to her bringing a new sense of discipline and direction, albeit at times transitory, to his campaign. Trump himself repeatedly referred to his advisers’ attempts to keep him on message during his stump speeches.

Ms Wiles first came into Trump’s orbit in 2016 when she ran his campaign operations in the then battleground state of Florida, steering him to victory.

In 2018 Trump then parachuted her in to rescue the floundering campaign of a then little-known congressman named RonDeSantis. She was also credited with helping to elect Florida senator Rick Scott in his last-minute self-funded 2019 bid, cementing her reputation as a political escape artist.

Despite her success on the DeSantis campaign, Ms Wiles was unceremoniously fired by him in 2019 following a bribery scandal triggered by leaks within his operation. She was also relieved of her regional GOP duties, allegedly after the ambitious governor placed pressure on Trump.

Out in the cold, Ms Wiles was facing a dead end in Florida Republican circles when Trump came calling. The former president needed someone to whip his flagging political operation into shape as his command of the GOP slipped away in the wake of Jan 6.

Not only did the decision by Trump earn him the loyalty of his most trusted adviser. It also gave him the ammunition to eviscerate his one-time opponent DeSantis in the subsequent 2022 mid-terms.

Susie Wiles
Susie Wiles is never far from the president-elect’s ear - AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

“Wiles and Trump are loyal to each other because, after DeSantis, Trump brought Susie back from the political dead,” a source told The Hill in 2022.

Key to her appeal, reports claim, was that, unlike other members of Trump’s entourage who sought to leech off of him, Ms Wiles wasn’t looking to gain political capital in return.

When she first accepted the job of running Trump’s campaign in the lead-up to the 2022 midterms, she asked only that her travel expenses be covered, reports suggest.

“She’s purely focused on doing whatever she can for my father,” Donald Trump Jr previously said of Ms Wiles. “It’s not about making money, it’s not about getting press, it’s not about getting credit, it’s about doing everything she can to fight for my dad.”

Described variously as “the most powerful Republican you don’t know” and “the most feared” political operative in America, Ms Wiles is allegedly one of few people respected enough by the president for him to listen when she disagrees with him.

Bear-pit of politics

Taking up the mantle of Trump’s chief of staff will be no mean feat. Of her four predecessors, all of whom were men, one was fired via Twitter, two are now outspoken opponents of the president-elect and the final one, Mark Meadows, is still being pursued over charges relating to attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

But Ms Wiles is no stranger to the male-dominated bear pit of Republican politics.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Ms Wiles is the daughter of the late NFL star and broadcaster Pat Summerall. The campaign manager first cut her teeth in politics as a scheduler in Ronald Regan’s successful 1980 campaign.

She went on to develop a reputation for winning in Florida as chief of staff to Jacksonville mayor John Delaney in the 90s as well as for Florida congresswoman Tillie Fowler.

“I have rarely met someone with her instincts for politics and policy and where they intersect,” Mr Delaney previously said. “She knows what to magnify that will resonate with the public.”

As a young aide in the Reagan administration, she experienced her first brush with scandal when her boss Raymond Donovan was investigated for alleged connections to the Florida mob.

Her reputation came under further scrutiny amid allegations the former president had shown her classified documents for which he had been indicted.

There is also speculation surrounding her daughter, Caroline Wiles. The younger Wiles was hired by the White House as a deputy assistant to the president and director of scheduling, despite the Washington Post noting that, with her incomplete degree, she had an “unusual background” for the senior role.

Broad coalition

Having served as CEO of Trump’s Save America PAC since March 2021, Susie Wiles has united a broad coalition of Republicans under the Trump banner in order to lead him to victory. “She has to interact with people who think [the election was stolen], and people who don’t,” political strategist Michael Caputo told CNN.

Her ability as a dealmaker suggests her willingness to compromise with various factions within her party in order to bring about change.

“I come from a very traditional background,” she once told Politico. “In my early career, things like manners mattered and there was an expected level of decorum. And so I get it that the GOP of today is different. There are changes we must live with in order to get done the things we’re trying to do.”

Those concerned about what a second Trump term will look like may take solace in the fact that Ms Wiles is widely viewed as a moderating influence on her boss’s more capricious tendencies.

“Her power with Trump is based on her ability to present him with a full range of options,” a source previously told The Hill. “Because Trump is impulsive, Wiles makes sure Trump has heard the full range of options, upsides, and downsides. She makes sure he has all the information.

“When he does, Trump makes good decisions. When he doesn’t is when bad decisions are made.”

Former Florida congressman Carlos Curbelo sums up the mood among many Republicans: “If Donald Trump is going to be president, I want Susie Wiles involved.”

Latest Stories

  • Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner of the 2024 election

    Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner of the 2024 election, Decision Desk HQ predicts. In a victory speech, Trump said the win and his campaign is "the greatest political movement of all time."

  • Is Trump's victory also a win for billionaire backer Elon Musk?

    Billionaire Elon Musk could stand to gain after he went all in to help U.S. president-elect Donald Trump make one of the biggest political comebacks in history.The Tesla CEO and X owner pumped millions into Trump's campaign and used his social media platform X to herald support, becoming one of Trump's biggest supporters in the 2024 campaign.Musk now gets to see whether all of that pays off and whether a working relationship is possible between the two men, who are both famous for their massive

  • Kevin Parsons fought for the Torbay bypass. Now it's renamed in his honour

    A part of Newfoundland and Labrador highway Kevin Parsons fought so hard for is now named in his honour.Premier Andrew Furey announced on Thursday that Route 20A, commonly known as the Torbay bypass, has been renamed the Kevin Parsons Highway.Parsons, a former MHA and key figure of municipal politics as the former mayor of Flatrock, died in August at the age of 62."There's no doubt Kevin Parsons was a great son of Newfoundland and Labrador, who left us all too soon," Furey said at the unveiling

  • Emissions from private jets soar by nearly 50% in four years – research

    Experts warned that the true scale of global private aviation is currently poorly understood.

  • A Montreal university closed its human rights think-tank. Advocates say it's a 'baffling' move

    A Montreal university shut down a think-tank devoted to studying genocide, citing financial strain and a lack of academic impact, but some human rights advocates say it's making a mistake.The Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies (MIGS), closed last week, when Concordia University, which funded it, said it was "concluding" the institute's operations.While Concordia said the decision was largely financial, in a statement a spokesperson for the university also referenced the wor

  • What are the private flights of the 1% doing to the planet? The numbers are in

    For most of us, air travel is a rare event that can be accompanied by long lines, long waits and lost luggage. But not so for those rich enough to fly on private jets.Instead, those millionaires and billionaires can jet-set around the world with ease, and with little thought to their carbon footprint while doing so.When it comes to aviation in general — something only a small share of the world's population takes part in — it contributes roughly 2.5 per cent of all CO2 emissions and has thus far

  • Trump picks Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff

    President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, will be his White House chief of staff, entrusting a top position to a political operative who helped the Republican win election. The appointment was the first of what is expected to be a flurry of staffing announcements as Trump girds for a return to the White House on Jan. 20. As gatekeeper to the president, the chief of staff typically wields great influence.

  • Susie Wiles: Who is Trump’s new chief of staff?

    The 67-year-old - whose father was an American football star - will be the first woman in the job.

  • Italy calls for EU support to meet NATO spending target

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy urged the European Union on Thursday to guarantee bond issuance needed to finance defence, saying a NATO spending target of at least 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2028 clashed with the EU's revamped fiscal rules. Donald Trump insisted during his first term as U.S. president that members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) hit the 2% goal. Now that he has won a second term, low defence spending is likely to become sensitive for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration in Italy.

  • President-elect Trump names Susie Wiles as chief of staff, first woman in the post

    President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, the defacto manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff, the first woman to hold the influential role. Wiles is widely credited within and outside Trump’s inner circle for running what was, by far, his most disciplined and well-executed campaign, and was seen as the leading contender for the position. Wiles’ hire is Trump’s first major decision as president-elect and one that could be a defining test of his incoming administration, as he must quickly build the team that will help run the massive federal government.

  • Who is Susie Wiles, Trump’s new White House chief of staff?

    Susie Wiles, President-elect Trump’s campaign co-chair and a veteran political consultant, was picked as his chief of staff on Thursday. “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement. “Susie is…

  • Poilievre's plan to remove the GST on new homes gets mixed reaction on P.E.I.

    Some on P.E.I. say Conservative Leader Pierre Poilivere's proposed tax cut would help people buy homes, but would bring other problems if current federal housing programs have to be sacrificed. Poilievre has pledged to remove the five per cent GST on the sale of new homes valued at less than $1 million if his party forms the government after a federal election that must be held by the end of 2025. He also wrote to provincial premiers, including Dennis King, pushing them to remove the provincial

  • Elon Musk’s mother sparks backlash with ‘racist’ election day tweet

    ‘Sad and twisted take,’ one person on X responded to Maye Musk’s post

  • Barack And Michelle Obama React To Trump's Victory

    Hillary and Bill Clinton also issued a statement, warning Americans what they do next will "make the difference between a nation that moves forward or one that falls back."

  • Putin Plays Tough in Opening Move with Trump

    "The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."

  • GOP Pollster Spots How Harris 'Absolutely' Cost Herself Election Win

    Frank Luntz said the vice president's decision "hurt her" on the campaign trail.

  • James Carville Gets 'Honest' About His Emotional State After Trump's Win

    The longtime Democratic strategist previously said he's "scared to death" of another Trump term and its potentially dire consequences.

  • 'I admit I was wrong': Allan Lichtman explains why his election prediction failed

    Lichtman, a historian known for his predictions of presidential elections and who expected a Kamala Harris victory, is explaining what happened.

  • Elizabeth Warren Spells Out What Democrats Must Do 'With Urgency’ Before Trump Takes Power

    The Democratic senator urged Democrats to make the most of their limited time left in control of the Senate and White House.

  • Putin’s Pals Gloat Over His Cunning ‘Play’ to Help Trump Win

    Presidential elections in America were front and center in the Russian state-controlled media, due to the widespread belief that Donald Trump’s return will all but guarantee the success of the floundering Russian invasion of Ukraine. During his morning broadcast on channel Solovyov Live, host Sergey Karnaukhov noted, “The new era has started. We’ll see what happens next.” Wednesday morning’s broadcast of the state TV show 60 Minutes was dedicated almost entirely to the topic of American election