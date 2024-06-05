Suspect in 3-year-old's stabbing at North Olmsted grocery store parking lot indicted

Bionca Ellis, the 32-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old child and injuring his mother in the parking lot of Giant Eagle in North Olmsted, has been indicted on murder charges.

