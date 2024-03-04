SUSPECT IN ARMED ROBBERY AT CASINO IDENTIFIED

CBC

VIA Rail passengers had their plans derailed on Friday when their train was damaged after hitting debris near Agassiz, B.C.Dawn Bates was on board the dining car when she suddenly heard loud bangs and felt the train "violently shake." "The look of fear on the [VIA Rail employee's] face was quite disconcerting," said Bates, who was travelling to Churchill, Man., to see the Northern Lights. The train had been travelling from Vancouver to Toronto. "It was really quite scary and there was a very str