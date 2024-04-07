Suspect arrested after alleged arson attack at Bernie Sanders’ office

Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly set Sen Bernie Sanders’s Vermont office on fire (Burlington Police Department)

A suspect was arrested on Sunday after police announced that a fire reported Friday at the office of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was being investigated as an act of arson.

In a news release, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont stated that Shant Soghomonian, 35, had been arrested and charged with one count of intentionally setting a fire with the purpose of damaging the senator’s office. He faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.

