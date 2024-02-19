Suspect arrested in Colorado university dorm murders

A police officer stands outside a dorm in the Village at Alpine Valley housing, Friday 16 February 2024, as police investigate a shooting on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) ((Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP))

A suspect has been arrested in the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs dorm murder that occurred on Friday, police announced in a news release on Monday.

Officials said the suspect was taken into custody earlier in the day by members of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“Investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university,” the police department said in a statement.

Officials did not provide any details about the suspect’s identity or the charges against them and said that additional information would be revealed at a later time.

Based on police information, officials responded to the university around 5.00am on Friday after receiving a call about shots fired in a campus dorm room.

When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado in Crestone House, one of the university’s dorm buildings. Both of victims had at least one gunshot wound each.

Mr Knopp was a senior studying music at the university, while Ms Montgomery was a freelance health and wellness copywriter. Officials have not released a manner of death for the pair but said that would be determined by the local coroner’s office.

It remains unclear what the relationship was between Mr Knopp and Ms Montgomery. Police previously said they’d ruled out a murder-suicide in an earlier news release, while stating that they’re investigating the deaths as homicides.

It’s thought that the suspect in connection with the murders might have been known to the victims. The incident forced the institution into a lockdown amid reports of an active shooter. On Monday, the university decided to cancel all classes and moved to hold a day of healing.

This is a developing story...