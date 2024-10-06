Suspect arrested in connection with ramming North Texas police SUV during a chase

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with ramming a North Texas police officer’s vehicle during a chase last month, officials said.

Fort Worth police notified the White Settlement Police Department on Oct. 3 that Adam John Goras III was in custody. Goras faces charges of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said in an Oct. 5 news release.

On Sept. 22, the White Settlement Police Department was notified by the Fort Worth police Real Time Crime Center that a car that had been reported stolen was headed north on South Las Vegas Trail into White Settlement.

A Flock Safety license plate reader tracked the stolen black Jeep Liberty SUV to a restaurant parking lot in the 8500 block of West Freeway, White Settlement police said in a news release. The Jeep was unoccupied when two officers arrived at the restaurant, and Fort Worth police said via radio that the male driver was running from the scene.

The officers followed the driver in their marked patrol vehicles, while a female passenger ran toward a motel on the Interstate 30 service road.

The suspect returned to the Jeep and jumped inside, police said. One of the officers positioned a police Tahoe behind the stolen vehicle, but the suspect put the Jeep in reverse, rammed the Tahoe and took off again.

Officers pursued the Jeep west on I-30 but were told to stop the chase because the suspect was driving at excessive speeds and passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the freeway.

Fort Worth police later found the stolen Jeep abandoned in the 1700 block of Shade Tree Street, in the Walsh Ranch neighborhood. Tips from the community helped officials identify Goras as the suspect, police said.

Goras was taken into custody after another vehicle chase, this one involving Fort Worth officers, according to Cook. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a residence in Benbrook.

Cook said in the release that outstanding teamwork among the Fort Worth, Benbrook and White Settlement police departments made Goras’ arrest possible.

“I also want to thank our community who provided tips which assisted in identifying him within hours of posting a photo from surveillance footage,” Cook said. “Our detectives obtained felony arrest warrants for the suspect to hold this offender accountable.”

Goras also faces charges from the Fort Worth Police Department, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, fraudulent use and possession of identifying information and theft of property $2,500-$30,000, according to the release.

