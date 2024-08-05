Suspect arrested in North Texas police standoff faces attempted capital murder charges

The suspect arrested following a standoff with North Richland Hills police on Saturday faces charges including attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

On Monday, Curtis James Taylor, 40, was in the Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $575,000 on two counts of attempted capital murder and one count each of evading arrest with a vehicle and burglary of a habitation, according to jail records.

A North Richland Hills police spokesperson said Taylor is accused of hitting a police vehicle during a chase, but no officers were injured in the incident.

A police standoff in North Richland Hills on Davis Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, ended when officers fired several rounds of gas through the suspect’s front windshield. The suspect was taken into custody.

Around 12 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a family disturbance at an apartment in the 7900 block of Harwood Road, where a suspect was reported to be assaulting a victim, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, Taylor fled in a car, and officers tried to make a traffic stop, according to police.

The suspect’s car was disabled after hitting a police vehicle, police said, but Taylor refused to get out of the car, leading to the standoff in the 5000 block of David Boulevard.

A SWAT team responded, and photographer at the scene saw officers fire several rounds of gas canisters into the suspect’s vehicle.

Taylor was safely removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, according to police. An attorney representing Taylor was not listed in court records Monday.

The victim in the domestic disturbance had minor injuries, police said.