Suspect Arrives by Boat to Steal Hammock From Dock

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office posted CCTV footage showing the moment a suspect used a boat to arrive at a dock in Ellenton, Florida, and steal a hammock from the boat dock of a residence.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on Monday, May 6.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect arrive by boat, climb onto the dock, and steal a hammock before departing again on his vessel. Credit: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful