Suspect in artist’s mysterious murder at $1,000-a-night wellness hotel has killed himself, police say

The suspect in the murder of a New York City artist found dead at a tony $1,000-a-night wellness retreat in the Hamptons has killed himself, the Suffolk County Police Department said on Wednesday.

Thomas Gannon, 56, died by apparent suicide at his home in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Suffolk cops.

The body of Brooklyn resident Sabina Rosas, 33, was discovered by a staff member in a guest room at the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill on October 28. No further details about the manner in which she died have been released. The relationship between her and Gannon is also unclear, though the two were reportedly dating. The flooring contractor’s financial situation may have been shaky of late; public records show his house went into foreclosure last month.

A woman who answered the phone at Gannon’s home on Wednesday told The Independent that she was “not interested in speaking to anybody, thank you,” before hanging up.

Robert Spaulding, a 75-year-old retiree who lives about a mile down the road from Gannon — but whose son lives directly next door to him — said on Wednesday that Gannon moved in a few years ago following a divorce.

“He was kind of a shady character,” Spaulding told The Independent. “He had a pretty good business at one time, but... he got divorced, and I think he turned out to be a bit of a vagabond. I was a little surprised at the murder in the Hamptons, but I wasn’t surprised [by the suicide]. Things were closing in on him.”

Gannon kept largely to himself, and maintained an extremely erratic schedule, according to Spaulding, who said he “was there, then his kid was there, then nobody was there, then the kid was back.”

“Nobody was mowing the lawn, the place was all lit up, all night long, but nobody was there,” Spaulding continued. “He was kind of like a ghost. The place was up for sheriff’s sale, it was posted on the bulletin board outside the courthouse, but then they were back, coming and going again.”

Thomas Gannon appeared supportive of Rosas’ art career, donating $1,000 in August to her for an artist’s residency in Portugal (GoFundMe)

In August, Rosas, who also went by the name Sabina Khorramdel, set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a trip to Portugal, where she planned to attend her first-ever artist’s residency.

She wrote in her pitch for donations that she was approaching her 33rd birthday, and couldn’t “help but chuckle at the fact that 33 is often associated with the age of Jesus when he made his ultimate sacrifice.”

“While I’m not planning anything dramatic, I see this year as a turning point in my life,” Rosas wrote.

Gannon contributed $1,000, writing, “You have an amazing gift and soon all the world will see. I love you❤️”

Rosas was born in Tajikistan, according to her family, who released a statement on Wednesday.

“As the eldest of three daughters, Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy and love to our family,” the statement read. “We are devastated by this senseless loss and ask for privacy as we navigate this incredibly difficult time. We urge anyone with information regarding the circumstances of Sabina’s death to come forward and assist the ongoing investigations. Your support during this challenging time is a testament to just how special Sabina was and will remain.”

Sabina Rosas was arrested last year in Miami and charged with battery, but the precise circumstances are unknown (Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office)

A bio for Rosas from her participation in a 2021 artists’ technology immersion program describes her life in Tajikistan as a difficult one after the Soviet Union fell, and she moved to Turkmenistan in 1993, then Crimea in 2000, to finish middle school. She went back to Tajikistan for high school, and moved to the United States in 2009, at the age of 17.

In March 2023, Rosas was arrested in Miami for battery, appearing with a black eye in her mugshot. The circumstances of her arrest and the final disposition of the case are unclear.

An online artists’ collective Rosas helped found in Central Asia posted its own tribute to her on Wednesday, writing, “We are deeply heartbroken to share that our dear colleague and founder of RUYO Journal, Sabina Khorramdel, has left this world. Driven by her incredible energy and vision, Sabina moved walls so that gardens could flourish, inviting everyone seeking light. She shared everything she had and supported all of us. A beautiful soul and a gifted artist, she left an impactful legacy in the arts of Central Asia. The world feels empty without her. We love you, Sabina. Rest in peace.”

A view of the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, New York, on Monday, October 29. Sabina Rosas, 33, was found dead at the resort on October 29, 2024 (Google Maps)

The Shou Sugi Ban House, which features 13 private guest studios on five serene acres and has welcomed high-profile guests such as Katie Couric, Kate Hudson, and Stella McCartney, describes itself as “a private sanctuary and gated compound surrounded by evergreen trees and lush grasses.” It provides services “inspired by Japanese principles of wabi-sabi and a spirit of openness and exploration,” offering “spa, healing arts, nutrition, fitness and complete wellness experiences in a holistic, educational setting.”

“We welcome diverse points of view and are especially galvanized by the strength of women and the wisdom of community,” the resort tells prospective guests.

Gannon is survived by a 22-year-old son, according to public records, which also show Gannon has no previous criminal history, save a ticket in 2022 for illegally parking in an intersection.

The hotel has not yet made a statement about Rosas’ death.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org