Suspect in killing of top Russian general sent to pre-trial detention for two months, court says

A view shows a scene of an explosion, which reportedly killed two army officers, in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Moscow on Thursday ordered the suspect in the killing of top Russian general Igor Kirillov to be sent to pre-trial detention for a period of two months, the court said on its Telegram channel.

The suspect, a native of Uzbekistan, was charged with an act of terrorism resulting in the death of a person, a notice on the court website said.

Russia said on Wednesday it had detained a suspect who had confessed to planting and detonating a bomb in Moscow which killed General Kirillov, who was the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, on the instructions of Ukraine's SBU security service.

