Suspect charged after fatal Sunday stabbing in Sarnia

Police say they will be holding the scene for an extended period of time. (Submitted by the Sarnia Police Service - image credit)

The Sarnia Police Service says it has charged a 36-year-old with second-degree murder after a stabbing early Sunday left one person dead.

Police responded to a 911 call at a rooming house at 194 Queen Street around 5 a.m. Sunday, the service said in a news release issued Sunday morning.

Two residents were involved in a physical altercation in the kitchen; one of them accessed a knife and stabbed the other multiple times, killing him, police said.

Police intend to hold the crime scene for an extended period of time while investigators execute a search warrant and process the scene, they said.

They are asking for the public to please respect and stay away from the scene.

Police are not identifying the victim until they've notified the next of kin.

Members of the Sarnia Police criminal investigations division are continuing to investigate the stabbing, they said.