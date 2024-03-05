Suspect in Crockett Street shooting death turns himself in to authorities

A 29-year-old man has turned himself in after Fort Worth police obtained a warrant for his arrest in the shooting death of Bryson Rodgers in the West 7th entertainment district Saturday, according to police.

Karlove Palmer turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail Monday after police said he shot and killed Rodgers during a fight stemming from a “personal dispute,” police said in a news release sent Monday evening.

Rodgers was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to an area hospital where Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records say he died.

The shooting in the West 7th entertainment district is the third in as many years.

This developing story will be updated.