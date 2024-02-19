Suspect in custody following armed robbery at Grosse Pointe grocery store
Grosse Pointe Farms Department Public Safety confirms a person is now in custody following a Thursday morning armed robbery incident at a grocery store near Mack and McKinley.
A new survey puts Trump in his place... historically speaking.
Costco's current CFO, Richard Galanti, has been at the company for nearly 40 years and will be replaced on March 15. Customers are seriously sounding off about Galanti's replacement and how it could be bad news.
‘Boycott NYC’ was trending on X, with more than 13,000 posts mentioning the term
"I would like him to be remembered as the love of many people's lives, but most notably mine and Rock Hudson's," says Lee’s husband, Paul Garlington
Why in the world do voters with a deep sense of faith keep showing support for Donald Trump, a man with a growing list of public sins?
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) responded to former President Trump’s recent comments on NATO, saying that he supports the former president’s calls to get members of the alliance to contribute what would be considered their fair share. In recent days, Trump has doubled down on comments in which he claimed to have told a foreign leader…
Barbara Res said the former president "thinks he's gonna get away it."
Chris CarlsonFormer president Donald Trump shocked just about everyone when he announced on Truth Social Friday his plans to attend Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday.“Looking forward to being at Sneakercon at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Pennsylvania, at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Then leaving for a Big Rally in Michigan!” he wrote.Sneaker Con has not confirmed Trump’s appearance but organizers were forced to turn off comments on social media after receiving backlash about the former pr
"All either of them does is complain and talk sh*t about people they used to associate with," The Reddit user claims about their parents. "This does not feel normal. Is anyone else experiencing this? Were our grandparents like this too, and we were just too young to notice it?"
Sources say there is ‘no way back’ for Prince Harry
UPDATE, 8:30 PM: After a very brief turn in Charles Manson’s old prison, Danny Masterson has another new home behind bars. Serving out the opening months of a 30-year sentence, the convicted rapist has been moved to the cushier digs of California’s Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. Unlike the harsher conditions and even harsher residents …
Hostile drones have been winding their way across the Russian landscape this winter, striking refineries and related oil and gas infrastructure all the way from the Baltic Sea in the northwest to the Black Sea in the southwest. Drones attacked both the Ilsky and Afipsky refineries in Russia's Krasnodar region, east of occupied Crimea, on Feb. 9, less than a week after another refinery in Volgograd, the largest in southern Russia, was hit. Further attacks have struck other refineries and oil depo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
The personal finance YouTuber did not hold back.
He responded to a call for Democrats to choose another candidate from liberal New York Times columnist Ezra Klein The post ‘Pod Save America’ Host Jon Favreau Says ‘a LOT of Democrats’ Have Concerns About Biden, but Alternative Would Be ‘Risk to Democracy’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Prince Harry is not set to return to his previous role despite rumours suggesting the Duke of Sussex could step up to help out King Charles following the monarch's cancer diagnosis
Michael Cohen — who long served as former President Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer — warned Sunday of the potential risk of sending Trump back to the White House with mounting legal fees and financial liabilities. “We need to be very careful about him as a potential president because he is for sale,” Cohen, now…
Denmarks Mette Frederiksen appealed to other European nations to do more to help Ukraine fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's invading army.
PETER FOLEYDonald Trump’s fans are rallying to raise money after the embattled former president was hit with a $364 million judgment in his New York civil fraud trial on Friday.A GoFundMe was launched on Friday to raise money for the supposedly super-successful business mogul. The fundraiser was organized by Elena Cardone from Florida, who described herself as a “mother and an ardent supporter of American values.” She invites supporters to “Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment.”His followers have been
"It's already very dated and, frankly, tacky and cheap-looking."