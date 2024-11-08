Suspect in custody after Phoenix double shooting, barricade situation
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a double shooting in Phoenix that led to a pursuit and barricade situation south of the Valley early Friday morning.
A 16-year-old girl is recovering in an Ottawa children's hospital after suffering serious injuries in what her family describes as a brutal attack allegedly committed by her ex-boyfriend, who's now in custody and facing charges including attempted murder. "I don't know how she's alive. Nobody knows," said Kaylie Smith's cousin Paige Smith, who spoke to CBC on behalf of the family. "It's incredible, her strength and resilience in this."Kaylie Smith was airlifted to CHEO, eastern Ontario's childre
The pop star died after falling from a third-floor balcony from a hotel in Argentina on Oct. 16
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs filed a new request for bail on Friday, saying changed circumstances, along with new evidence, mean the hip-hop mogul should be allowed to prepare for a May trial from outside jail.
Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of murder in connection with the November 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students
Ruth Robison, 45, of Iowa was allegedly shot and killed by her daughter’s ex-boyfriend on Friday, Nov. 1
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with fraud for claiming to own a storied Manhattan hotel where he had been living rent-free for years has been found unfit to stand trial, prosecutors said Wednesday.
A Kingston, Ont., doctor celebrated for organizing drive-thru vaccination clinics that helped thousands get shots at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is now being ordered to pay back more than $600,000 in fees for those same services.Dr. Elaine Ma said she organized 45 mass vaccination clinics that administered roughly 35,000 doses between April 2021 and the following February.Her work was recognized by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which granted her its Award of Excellence in 202
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating an incident that led to the suspension of five Saskatoon police officers.A sixth officer is also off work because of an unrelated incident, Chief Cameron McBride confirmed Friday at a news conference.Police did not issue any public statements about the suspensions. Rather, they called the news conference in response to media inquiries.WATCH | Saskatoon police chief confirms 6 officers suspended after 2 separate incidents: McBride said the SPS did n
The commercial bakery oven where a 19-year-old woman was found dead in a Halifax Walmart is being removed, the company has said.The body of Gursimran Kaur, who was an employee of the store, was discovered there on Oct. 19.A few days later, Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration placed a stop-work order on the bakery and a piece of equipment.The order was lifted on the evening of Oct. 28 when "compliance was confirmed" according to the department.A statement from Walmart descr
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Mexican national who is in the U.S. illegally was sentenced Thursday to 39 years in a Michigan prison for killing his girlfriend, a crime that suddenly was thrust into the U.S. presidential race because of the man's immigration status.
A Massachusetts man convicted as a teen of killing a 14-year-old classmate in Canton has been granted parole — 37 years after he was sent to prison.
Makayla Lomax, 31, Marrisa Johnson, 26, and Morgan Donahue, 21, are all charged with endangering the welfare of a child
Madeline Kingsbury, 26, was found dead in a heavily wooded area in June 2023, a little over a month after the mother of two's disappearance
John Martin, 74, previously of East Lothian, was found guilty of abuse involving two young girls in the 1980s and 90s.
Attorneys for a man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students asked a judge to take the death penalty off the table Thursday, arguing that international, federal and state law all make it inappropriate for the case. Bryan Kohberger is accused of the Nov. 13, 2022, killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Investigators said they were able to link Kohberger — then a graduate student at nearby Washington State University — to the crime from DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene, surveillance videos and cellphone data.
Nikita Ni Laimhin, who is also known as Nikita Hand, is claiming civil damages against the mixed martial arts fighter and another man.
A Minnesota man shot and killed his wife and son, and his ex-partner and their son, before killing himself, authorities said Friday. Duluth police have not determined a motive, but Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said at a news conference that the shooter, 46-year-old Anthony Nephew, had a "pattern of mental health issues." Abramson and Anthony Nephew were previously involved in a relationship, Ceynowa said.
A Saskatoon man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder has admitted to his role in another violent death in the city.Alvin Patrick Naistus pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week in provincial court. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 16, 2009, stabbing of Morgan Doucette.The facts around Doucette's death are protected by a publication ban because Naistus's two co-accused are facing a jury trial at Court of King's Bench.At the time, pol
Mica Miller, 30, died by suicide in April. Authorities have said there's "no evidence" connecting her husband to her death
