Suspect in Deadly Walmart Shooting Turns Himself In, Second Suspect Still at Large
Authorities in North Carolina are looking for Ezekiel Burden in connection to the shooting death in a Walmart Supercenter
One of two suspects involved in a deadly North Carolina Walmart shooting has turned himself into authorities, while the other remains on the run.
In a post shared to the Lumberton Police Department’s Facebook account Monday, Dec. 23, Brian Campbell, 18, and Ezekiel Burden, 17, were named in connection to the death of Brandy Nicole Olson, 42 — all three residents of Lumberton.
“On Monday evening, December 23rd, 2024, Brian Campbell came to the Lumberton Police Department and turned himself in,” a spokesperson told PEOPLE Tuesday, Dec. 24.
The suspect was arrested and secured in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.
Burden is charged with first-degree murder, discharge firearm within enclosure to incite fear, and going armed to the terror of the people, the department said. Campbell is charged with accessory after the fact.
The incident happened at Lumberton Super Walmart on Friday, Dec. 20, and calls were placed to Lumberton Emergency Communications at approximately 3:45 p.m., before authorities were dispatched.
Police previously stated that although the investigation was ongoing, it appeared to be “an isolated incident in which the individuals responsible for the shooting targeted two people they knew, who were standing at the Woodforest Bank, inside of the Walmart Super Center.”
According to the post, “when officers arrived they found a female suffering from gunshot wound(s)” at the bank. Bystanders attempted to provide assistance, but the woman succumbed to her injuries after she was transported to UNC Health Southeastern.
Olson had not been the intended target, WMBF News reported.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ezekiel Burden is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
