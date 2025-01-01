At least 15 killed, 35 injured as a truck driver ploughed into a crowd of people in New Orleans

Storyful

A vehicle caught fire outside the front doors of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 1, police confirmed.Witnesses reported seeing and hearing explosionsVideos filmed by Max Radford from a nearby building show smoke billowing from the front of the hotel and first responders at the scene.“I just saw an explosion at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas - multiple explosions- smoke, people running out and police cars & Fire truck arrive - it [not] clear what’s happened!” Radford wrote in a post on X.Video from another uploader showed a Tesla Cybertruck on fire outside the hotel lobby.The incident was under investigation, police said in a statement. Credit: Max Radford via Storyful