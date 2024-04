CBC

A Calgary man accused of spending a year fighting for ISIS in Syria should have all of his terrorism charges dropped because it's taken too long to get to trial, says his lawyer. Jamal Borhot, 34, faces three terrorism-related charges and is set to go on trial later this month.RCMP began investigating Borhot in 2013. The investigation spanned more than seven years before charges were laid in 2020.Over the past four years, the case saw delays for disclosure, two changes of counsel and federal cou