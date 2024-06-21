Suspect fatally hit by car during assault investigation: TPD

CBC

RCMP in a small community in B.C.'s Shuswap Valley have warned there could be a public safety risk after a 66-year-old woman was found dead at a mobile home park on Wednesday.Sicamous RCMP say they were called to assist paramedics providing medical assistance to the woman, who was found unresponsive in a driveway at the park early Wednesday. She died at the scene, and a man in the area was arrested.RCMP said Thursday the suspect was released from police custody with a series of orders, including