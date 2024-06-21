Suspect fatally hit by car during assault investigation: TPD
A man was fatally hit by a car during an assault investigation launched by police early Friday morning. The Tampa Police Department said officers arrived at the 4000 block of West Hillsborough Avenue around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a report about what appeared to be a domestic-related assault. According to police, witnesses provided detailed descriptions of the suspect, and a community member who saw the assault as it was happening tried to intervene before officers arrived.