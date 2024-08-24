Suspect fled after armed robbery at Truliant Federal Credit Union, Kernersville officials say
A Calgary man who turned his life around after he killed his friend with a headlock will be allowed to serve his sentence from home.Scott Midford, 32, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of his friend Austin Harris, 27, who died in March 2022.The two men were both "extremely intoxicated" when they got into a fight at Harris's home.Midford put Harris in a reverse headlock. After a "quick scuffle," Harris was released and he fell backward, hitting his head on the floor. "Very tragically [th
Authorities recovered the body of tech tycoon Mike Lynch on Thursday after his family yacht went down off the coast of Italy.
A 27-year-old man bleeding from the head and his travel companion were arrested after refusing to leave an American Airlines flight.
Georgia firefighters Reagan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander were found dead in Tennessee on June 30
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Mounties say that officers investigating a break and enter in Prince George, B.C., stumbled on what turned out to be the biggest haul of illicit drugs in the city's history.
The suspect was caught on camera stealing the sister and brother's money jar as the girl poured the man a drink of lemonade in Chesapeake, Virginia.
In one of the wildest stories of the last 10 years in golf, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, just a month after winning his second green jacket at the Masters, was arrested early Friday morning of the PGA Championship back in May. Since his arrest, Scheffl
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the that "burned human remains" found in Parry Sound, Ont. on Aug. 12, have been identified as those from Markham-based real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, who disappeared on Aug, 9.
A South Asian police officer from Brampton has filed a human rights complaint against the Peel Police Services Board and the force's former chief for alleged racial discrimination and reprisal after testifying in a similar case filed 10 years ago. Insp. Raj Biring says he experienced "offensive racial slurs, derogatory statements and a workplace culture undermining and relegating South Asian police officers" in his human rights complaint obtained by CBC Toronto. It wasn't the first time the Huma
The husband of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old Virginia mother who has been missing for over three weeks, has been charged with concealing a body in connection with her disappearance, which has received an outpour of community attention and prompted authorities to conduct hundreds of interviews and execute 10 related search warrants.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. border patrol agent in New York has been accused of ordering women to show him their breasts and claiming that it was part of his officials duties, authorities said.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The city of New Orleans owes $1 million to a teenager who was already a victim of sexual assault when a city police offer with a history of misconduct complaints continued the abuse — pretending to be a friend and mentor before eventually assaulting her himself.
Ever since Donald Trump issued a series of pardons and commutations as he left office, he and his allies have defended his administration’s vetting of clemency candidates, claiming that they went through a vigorous screening process. But the case of one of those convicts — a New York drug dealer and predatory lender named Jonathan Braun, who had a history of violence and faced an array of other legal problems — has stood out and raised doubts about how rigorous the vetting was. On Tuesday, polic
An anesthesiologist in New York state pleaded guilty to drugging and sexually abusing his family's nanny while she was asleep in his home, authorities said.
ROME (AP) — Italian rescuers on Friday brought ashore the last of seven bodies from a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily, the Coast Guard said. It is believed to be that of the daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, who also perished when the boat sank earlier this week.
HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmacist charged with murder in the deaths of 11 Michigan residents from a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak is expected to plead no contest Thursday to involuntary manslaughter.
Netflix and Peacock true crime documentaries "American Murder: Laci Peterson" and "Face to Face with Scott Peterson" turn the spotlight on a 2002 murder case.
The five other missing passengers were recovered on Wednesday, Aug. 21
Prosecutors said Deka Simmons, 40, killed Daxcimo Ceja after learning he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a minor when he was an adult
A judge in Utah has ruled that a man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges will stand trial. KTVX-TV reports the judge said Thursday there was enough evidence for the case against 37-year-old Nicholas Rossi to proceed. Rossi is accused of raping a former girlfriend in Salt Lake County in 2008. In a separate case, he is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Orem, Utah, that same year. Rossi has used several aliases and allegedly posted a fake obituary claim