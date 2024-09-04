Suspect in Georgia School Shooting ID'd as 14-Year-Old Student

The suspect will be charged as an adult with murder, authorities said at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 4

CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty

The suspect accused of killing four people and injuring nine others in a school shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 4, was identified as Colt Gray, a 14-year-old male student at Apalachee High School, the Winder, Ga., school where the attack took place, authorities announced at a press conference.

The suspect will be tried as an adult with murder, authorities said.

Two of the four fatal victims were students at the school and two were teachers, authorities said. All nine injured victims were shot.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said authorities do not know a motive.

Authorities said the initial calls about the shooting came in at about 10:20 a.m., and the shooter was confronted by law enforcement within minutes, whereupon he surrendered and was taken into custody.

The suspect has been interviewed by law enforcement, authorities say.



Related: 4 Killed, 9 Hospitalized in School Shooting in Georgia, Suspect in Custody

The school was put on lockdown in the aftermath of the shooting. State authorities urged anyone near the area to stay clear while they investigate.

President Joe Biden said in a statement shared by the White House Wednesday afternoon that he is "mourning the deaths" of those killed in the shooting and that he is "thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed."

Vice President Kamala Harris also addressed the shooting during a public speech on Wednesday, calling the prevelance of gun violence in American schools "outrageous."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.