Suspect in German Christmas market attack held on murder charges

STORY: More people placed flowers for the victims of a Christmas market attack in Germany on Sunday, as police said the suspect now faces multiple counts of murder, among other charges.

The memorial in Magdeburg continued to grow two days after the car-ramming attack killed several people and injured more than 200.

Among those killed, a nine-year-old boy and four women, according to police.

In a statement, police said the suspect is now held in pretrial custody after prosecutors pressed charges of murder, as well as attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

Police did not name the suspect, who is a 50-year-old Saudi man with a history of anti-Islam rhetoric.

German media have identified him as Taleb A.

The suspect, who has lived in Germany for almost 20 years, was arrested at the scene following the three-minute attack.

Authorities on Saturday said his motive was not clear.

However, the Magdeburg prosecutor said one possible factor could be what he called the suspect's frustration with Germany's treatment of Saudi refugees.

::December 20, 2024

Initially, the attack drew comparisons on social media to an Islamist-influenced immigrant's deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016.

Later it emerged that the suspect had criticized Islam and expressed sympathy for the far right.

Posts verified by Reuters on the suspect's X account suggest he supported anti-Islam and far-right parties, including the Alternative for Germany – or AfD, and criticized Germany for its handling of Saudi refugees.

Saudi and German sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia had warned German security authorities about the suspect.

On Saturday evening, far-right protesters marched through Magdeburg, calling for remigration.

It's a term popular with far-right supporters seeking to force out people deemed not ethnically German.

Police reported scuffles at the protest - a reflection of the political tensions in a country racked by arguments over immigration and over the surging popularity of the AfD.

