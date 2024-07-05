Suspect from Greenville arrested after attacking person with sword at Pittsburgh hotel, officers say

The Canadian Press

WOODSTOCK, ONT. — Police in Woodstock, Ont., say a man is dead after he shot his partner outside a home then suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the woman is recovering in hospital after Thursday's daylight shooting in a suburban part of the small city about 60 kilometres west of Hamilton. Woodstock police did not immediately say how the man was shot, or whether his injuries were self-inflicted, but an inspector did say he shot the woman first. A police news release says there is no t