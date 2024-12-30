Suspect in Hamilton bank robbery attempt had his getaway bicycle stolen: police

Police say a man who attempted to rob a bank in Hamilton earlier this month had to flee the scene on foot after someone stole his getaway bicycle.

Hamilton police say a man entered a BMO bank on Upper Paradise Road on Dec. 18, approached a teller and passed them a note demanding cash.

They say the suspect made verbal threats and motioned to suggest he had a weapon.

Police say the man fled the bank empty-handed after he was confronted by employees and returned to his bicycle location only to find out the bike was stolen by a "fellow delinquent."

They say the “dazed and confused” suspect escaped on foot.

Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of both suspects is asked to contact the police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press