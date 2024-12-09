Suspect ID'd in Fatal Shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Police have identified Luigi Mangione, 26, as the suspect held in connection with the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO who was fatally shot in Manhattan last week, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 9.

Mangione was detained on Monday at an Altoona, Pa., McDonalds after tipsters notified police, police confirmed to PEOPLE. He was discovered in possession of a firearm similar to that used to shoot Thompson, a fake N.J. ID used to check into a hostel where the shooter allegedly stayed, and a manifesto critical of the health insurance industry, police say.

An X account belonging to a Luigi Mangione describes him as a Honolulu, Hawaii, resident with a bachelor's and master's degree in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania.

Thompson was fatally shot outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, where the CEO was attending a company investors' conference. The hooded, masked suspect fled the scene on a bike, with police losing track of him in Central Park.

Police believe the suspect deliberately targeted Thompson, "lying in wait" outside the hotel as other pedestrians walked by and only opening fire when Thompson arrived.

UnitedHealth Group Brian Thompson

Back home in Minnesota, Thompson's wife said he had been the subject of threats before he embarked on his trip to New York.

The words "deny," "defend" and "depose" were reportedly discovered by detectives on shell casings found at the murder scene. That's similar to a phrase used in a 2010 book, Delay, Deny, Defend, by Jay Feinman discussing health insurance tactics for denying claims.



