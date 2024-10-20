Suspect killed in shootout with police at Hollywood Casino Hotel

CBC

York police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in his driveway in Markham on Saturday evening. Officers responded to a weapons call near 14th Avenue and McCowan Road around 6:30 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in his driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Partheepan Panchalingam, 44, of Markham. The victim is known to police, Const. Lisa Moskalu