Suspect in Linda Vista sexual assault case to appear in court

CBC

Even after they had grown up, every time Joy Thompson dreamed of her daughters, Aubrey and April Nuval, they were frozen in time as the nine- and 10-year-old children she'd left behind in the Philippines decades ago. Her entire life has been devoted to bringing them to Canada to be near her. "I'm so nervous," said Thompson, pacing and fidgeting as she waited on the night of April 21 for the first of her daughters, Aubrey, now 36, and her husband to land at St. John's International Airport from D