Suspect on loose after breaking into Florida nature preserve, stealing items from museum
Suspect on loose after breaking into Florida nature preserve, stealing items from museum
Suspect on loose after breaking into Florida nature preserve, stealing items from museum
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
Warning: This story contains a video and details of the arrest of a minor. On the night of Feb. 9, a 16-year-old girl was dragged across the snow by two RCMP officers during an arrest in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.She said she feels humiliated from the experience which she described as aggressive and unnecessary. Because the 16-year-old is a minor, CBC News is not naming her to protect her privacy. Cpl. Matt Halstead, a spokesperson for the N.W.T. RCMP, said in an email the arrest on Feb. 9 happened becau
The Pizza Hut manager cashed a $7,000 check and showed the large role of cash to his employees in Wisconsin, court records show.
A man armed with multiple guns and large amounts of ammunition shot at police officers from inside a suburban Minneapolis home that was filled with children on Sunday, killing two officers and a firefighter who was providing medical aid to one of the wounded, authorities said. A third officer was wounded in the shooting in a tree-lined neighborhood of two-story homes in Burnsville, Minnesota. The suspect in the shooting also died, officials said.
The family of the two injured girls told PEOPLE that the Mahomes "brought the first smile to their faces since tragedy struck"
Police believe the two are victims of a homicide.
"Now we are able to attach her name," police said of the woman, who has been identified by Indiana's Allen County Coroner’s Office as Tabetha Ann Murlin
A person in police custody on unrelated charges is suspected of involvement in the case of an 11 year-old-girl who went missing Thursday in Livingston, Texas, authorities said.
MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault. Justice Carl Lachance ruled this week that the man must also pay more than $155,000 to support the child until adulthood. "The defendant is not worthy to be recognized as the father of this child," the judge wrote in the decision dated Thursday. The ruling states that the man, whose name is redacted, sexually assaulted the child's mother in 2019 whe
For the national park hijinks, the California man faces up to 13 years in prison and $510,000 in fines, according to the Justice Department.
TORONTO — Investigators say two people were allegedly shot within 24 hours at the same Toronto bus stop while they were waiting for a bus alone, and one of them is dead. The Toronto Police Service says the same car was also seen fleeing the scene after the shootings on Friday and Saturday in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area in the North York neighbourhood. Police say they responded to a call for a shooting just before 6 p.m. on Friday and one male youth was located at the bus stop with
A former senior FBI counterintelligence official, previously sentenced to federal prison for his association with a Russian oligarch, has been ordered to serve additional time in a separate case involving the receipt of foreign cash, according to the US Justice Department.
Two adults and a young child were in the car when the suspect fired at it.
A house exploded in Sterling, Virginia, on Friday night as fire crews were inside checking a gas leak, leaving one firefighter dead and at least 13 others injured, including 11 first responders, officials say.
The City of Pueblo Police Department announced the arrest of Corena Rose Minjarez, 36, on Friday, and county jail records show the second suspect, Jesus Dominguez, 35, also was in custody as of Sunday. As part of the investigation, police began searching for two children last seen in the summer of 2018, Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia Dominguez. The children hadn't been reported missing, according to the police department's news release.
CALGARY — A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampedesays he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades. The decision from the Parole Board of Canada last month came as a shock to the accuser, who had been scheduled to testify before Phillip Heerema pleaded guilty partway through his trial in 2018. "I feel like I will always be looking over my shoulder," said the man, whose name is protecte
BELLEVILLE, ONT. — As snow accumulated on the streets around him, John Green wondered where he would find warmth for the night. The 48-year-old and his partner were among those huddling this week outside a church in downtown Belleville, a community in southeastern Ontario that recently declared a state of emergency following a spike in overdoses. The city's mayor has called for provincial funding while highlighting the immense strain the local addiction, mental-health and homelessness crisis has
Colorado Springs, authorities said. The campus dispatch center received a call of shots fired just before 6 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs police said. Campus officers responded to the dorm room and found two people dead from gunshot wounds, police said.
Aldrich Ames was done selling secrets, but the unravelling of his treachery had just begun. On Feb. 21, 1994, the bespectacled, Jaguar-driving, Central Intelligence Agency lifer, with a cash-purchased home in a Washington suburb, was arrested and charged with espionage. By that point, the CIA knew it'd been a mistake to have had Ames running the Soviet branch of its counter-intelligence division in the mid-1980s — as Moscow had since paid him more than $2 million US to pass on sensitive informat
OTTAWA — As experts urge Canada to ease the strain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of helping kill a Canadian, Ottawa is turning to the world of slideshows and flow charts. Canadian officials are offering their Indian counterparts "workshops" on the rule of law — at least as Canada sees it — even as tensions over Sikh separatism flare up. "How India defines extremism or even terrorism does not always compute in our legal system," senior bureaucrat Weldon Epp told MPs this month