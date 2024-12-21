Suspect in Magdeburg market attack is pro-AfD Saudi doctor

A still from a video shows a German police officer confronting the Magdeburg market attacker on Friday night

The man suspected of driving a car into a Christmas market in Germany is an exiled Saudi doctor who praised far-Right politicians for combating the “Islamisation” of Europe and pledged to take “revenge” for the “harassment” of female refugees.

Five people have died after a BMW drove at speed into shoppers in Magdeburg on Friday night, and dozens more were critically injured.

In an five-minute audio message posted online shortly before the terror attack, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen said he held the German nation responsible for crimes including the killing of Socrates in Athens in 399 BC.

He went on to compare socialism and liberalism and accused the Germany authorities of stealing a USB stick from his post box.

Signing off the message on his X, formerly Twitter, account, Abdulmohsen said he held “the Germans responsible for what I am facing”.

The message appeared to air grievances accumulated over years about mass immigration, legal difficulties, and a court battle with a refugee charity.

Abdulmohsen, 50, arrived in Germany in 2006 and lives in Bernburg, about 30 miles from Magdeburg, local media reported.

After settling in Germany he became active in Saudi refugee circles, describing himself on multiple social media accounts as an ex-Muslim concerned with the rights of women.

But his erratic behaviour caused some other activists to warn against working with him.

Nora Abdulkarim, a Harvard-based scholar of Saudi feminism who met Abdulmohsen in 2017, said at the time he should be avoided because he had “issues” and that “there is something wrong with his mind”.

Ms Abdulkarim said on Saturday that she believed the grievance Abdulmohsen referred to in his last messages related to a legal dispute with a charity for atheist refugees that he had accused of taking advantage of Saudi women.

“I first encountered Taleb in 2017 while looking into the case of Saudi asylum-seeker, Dina Ali Lasaloom. En route to Australia, she was stopped in transit in Manila, Philippines, and forcibly returned home on April 11 2017,” she said.

“From the Dina Ali case, I wasn’t comfortable with Taleb’s ‘style’, shall we say. I noted ego, paranoia, aggressiveness, unclear and at times suspicious access to information, questionable ethics in terms of activist methods, and emotional instability.”

Two police officers stand guard at the scene of the attack in a Christmas market on Friday - Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

Over the years, Abdulmohsen appeared to become increasingly angry with the German government, public, and legal system.

In one Tweet he wrote: “I have to admit that I was deceived by western Leftists. I thought they welcome refugees because they care for human rights. But my experience in Germany showed me that they welcome refugees because they want to Islamise Europe.”

“The real hero is this man,” he added, quoting a tweet from Geert Wilders, the far-Right Dutch politician, that read: “Islam is a lie. Mohammed is a criminal. The Koran is poison.”

He also voiced support for Elon Musk, Tommy Robinson and Alternative for Germany, the far-right anti-immigration party.

His concern about immigration and Islam appeared to run in parallel with a specific grievance against Germany and the German public, including threats of “revenge”.

‘Germany chases asylum seekers’

In a post in December 2023 Abdulmohsen wrote: “Germany is the only country – other than Saudi Arabia – that chases female Saudi asylum seekers all over the world to destroy their lives.”

He wrote: “Revenge will come soon. Even if it costs me my life. I will make the German nation pay the price of the crimes committed by its government against Saudi refugees.”

In another post, he wrote: “If you are [a] concerned German citizen then demand justice now. If you are not concerned, then okay, but don’t complain later.”

A Saudi woman tried to alert police to Abdulmohsen’s plan to kill “random German citizens” in September 2023, but mistakenly emailed the police in Berlin, New Jersey, rather than in Germany, Die Welt reported.

In November this year, Abdulmohsen posted a four-point manifesto from the “Saudi liberal opposition” that demanded Germany protect its borders from illegal immigration, repeal laws banning defamation of the religion, and reform its libel laws.

He said Angela Merkel’s decision to open borders to refugees in 2015 was a plan to “Islamise” the country and demanded Germany ban a charity called Atheist Refugee Relief.

Abdulmohsen’s dispute with that charity appears to be at the root of his claim that Germany harassed female Saudi asylum seekers.

According to previous posts, he had accused the Cologne-based group of exploiting Saudi women and was fighting a court battle with it.

The alleged theft of the USB stick, which is not explained in comprehensible form in his last audio message, appears to be linked to this case.

In November, Abdulmohsen wrote on an Arabic language forum: “If I am assassinated, the culprit is [the] German authorities. And if they accuse Daesh, that is a lie because I haven’t received any serious threats from Islamists over the 9 years of my rights activism on Twitter.

“Last year, I received serious threats from supporters of [the] Saudi government and I reported them.

“Since then a year has passed and I haven’t faced any harassments, except from German authorities due to my insistence on exposing a corrupt organization that the German police created specifically to destroy Saudi atheist asylum-seekers.”