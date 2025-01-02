Gunman kills 12 in Montenegro small-town rampage

Stevo Vasiljevic
Updated ·3 min read

By Stevo Vasiljevic

CETINJE, Montenegro (Reuters) -A man shot dead 12 people in a rampage in a small town in Montenegro before turning his gun on himself early on Thursday, authorities said, in one of the Balkan nation's worst mass killings.

The attacker, named by police as 45-year-old Aco Martinovic, initially shot dead four people at a restaurant in Cetinje on Wednesday afternoon after an altercation.

He then shot dead eight people, including two children and his sister, at three other locations, police director Lazar Scepanovic told a press conference in the capital Podgorica.

"All the victims were his godfathers, friends ... he killed his own sister, with whom he had good relations and with whom he spent New Year's Eve," Scepanovic said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said police initially had misleading information about the site of the first shooting and went to a place 3 km (two miles) away.

It was the second mass shooting in less than three years in the same town, 38 km (24 miles) west of the capital Podgorica. In August 2022, a gunman killed 10 people, including two children, before being shot dead.

After being cornered by officers near his home in the town, Martinovic tried to kill himself, then died of his wounds on the way to hospital in the early hours of Thursday, Scepanovic said.

"When commanded by officers to drop his weapon, he turned the gun against his body and fired," he said.

Police found an illegally owned handgun and 90 more rounds on Martinovic's body.

MONTENEGRO IN MOURNING FOR SECOND GUN RAMPAGE IN 3 YEARS

There were few people on the streets in Cetinje on Thursday and all public venues were closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was dreadful. Such uncertainty, such fear among all the families in Cetinje. You didn't dare look through the window," 43-year-old resident Slavica Vusurovic told Reuters.

"When I ... saw it on TV, I started crying," said Slobo Matic, 64.

Police said Martinovic had been drinking heavily.

In 2022, police found two airguns and a homemade bomb at his home. He was sentenced to three months in jail but appealed and court proceedings were still ongoing at the time of the shooting.

He was also ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Four other people suffered life-threatening wounds during Wednesday's rampage, and one was in a critical condition, said Aleksandar Radovic, director of the Clinical Centre in Podgorica.

Prime Minister Milojko Spajic declared three days of national mourning and scheduled a session of the National Security Council for Friday to discuss the aftermath of the shooting and how to restrict illegal weapons, the government said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposals include tighter criteria for owning and carrying firearms, and recruitment of more police officers.

However, stricter gun controls would be likely to face stiff opposition. All the Western Balkan countries - Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia, Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia - are awash with weapons, mostly from the wars of the 1990s.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, Stevo Vasiljevic in Podgorica and Daria Sito Sucic in Sarajevo; Editing by Edward McAllister, Andrew Heavens and Kevin Liffey)

Latest Stories

  • Quebec cyclist dies after falling from bike and colliding with parked car

    MONTREAL — A 31-year-old cyclist has died after falling off his bike and colliding with a parked vehicle in downtown Sherbrooke, Que.

  • A gunman who killed at least 12 people in a shooting rampage in Montenegro dies by suicide

    PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A gunman who fatally shot at least 12 people, including two children, in Montenegro has killed himself while surrounded by police, officials said Thursday.

  • Montenegrin PM proposes country-wide gun ban after 12 die in shooting spree

    At least 12 people killed, including two children, as an armed man went on a shooting rampage after a bar brawl on Wednesday in the central Montenegrin city of Cetinje.

  • 10 injured in mass shooting outside Queens nightclub on New Year's Day, NYPD says

    Ten people were injured in a mass shooting when a group of men fired on a crowd of people standing outside a nightclub in Queens, police say.

  • 10 people injured in New York City shooting incident, NYPD says

    The incident occurred when 3-4 males opened fire toward a crowd outside the club, the NYPD said. The incident came hours after two other acts of violence elsewhere in the U.S. on New Year's Day. U.S. authorities were scrambling to track down suspects related to the New Orleans and Las Vegas incidents and also investigating possible terrorism angles.

  • Who could headline Glastonbury 2025 as Neil Young pulls out?

    Eminem, Sam Fender, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo are in the frame — while Rihanna is a long shot

  • Driver of Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas blast had spent years in US army

    Man who died in explosion that injured seven outside Trump hotel served over 19 years in military

  • Canadian man, 38, dies in avalanche in Utah mountains

    MONTREAL — Authorities in Utah say a Canadian man has died in an avalanche while snowboarding in the mountains near Salt Lake City.

  • Relative speaks of incident after gunman kills at least 12 people

    A gunman fatally shot at least 12 people, including two children, in a shooting rampage in the western town of Cetinje on Wednesday after a bar brawl. The shooter, identified as 45-year-old Aco Martinovi?, killed the owner of the bar, the bar owner's children and his own family members, officials said. (AP video shot by Almir Alic)

  • Puerto Vallarta, Mexico booked up by Canadians in January: Skyscanner trending travel destination

    Canadian travellers are booking up Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for their January vacation, according to Skyscanner

  • Israel's former defence chief Gallant quits parliament

    Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who had often taken an independent line against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government allies, said on Wednesday he was resigning from parliament. Gallant was fired from the government in November by Netanyahu, after months of disagreements over the conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza, but kept his seat as an elected member of the Knesset. Gallant had often broken ranks with Netanyahu and his coalition allies of far-right and religious parties, including over exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from serving in the conscript military - a hot button issue.

  • Israeli airstrikes kill at least 43 across Gaza, medics say

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Israeli airstrikes killed at least 43 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including 11 people in a tent encampment sheltering displaced families, medics said. They said the 11 included women and children in the Al-Mawasi district, which was designated as a humanitarian zone for civilians earlier in the war between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group, now in its 15th month. The director general of Gaza's police department, Mahmoud Salah, and his aide, Hussam Shahwan, were killed in the strike, according to the Hamas-run Gaza interior ministry.

  • Montenegro Declares National Mourning After Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead

    A gunman in Montenegro killed 12 people, including two children, before fatally injuring himself in a mass shooting on Wednesday, BBC News reports. The attack began in a restaurant in the Cetinje area following a verbal argument between guests, where the gunman killed family members, two children aged 10 and 13, and the restaurant owner.

  • Armed assailant kills several people in mass shooting in Montenegro

    In southern Montenegro, near Cetinje, a gunman killed 10 people, including two minors and their restaurant-owner parent, Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic confirmed. The victims also included the assailant's family members. At least 10 people, including two children, were killed by a gunman who launched a shooting spree that started in a village restaurant near the southern Montenegro city of Cetinje, police said.Authorities launched a manhunt for the suspect, and when he was surrounded, he "sh

  • Ecuador orders the detention of 16 soldiers charged with the disappearance of 4 children

    QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An Ecuadorean judge Tuesday ordered the arrest of 16 soldiers charged with the disappearance of four children who went missing three weeks ago in the coastal city of Guayaquil.

  • Montenegro mourns after gunman kills at least 12 people before shooting himself

    Shock and dismay prevailed in Montenegro on Thursday after a gunman fatally shot 12 people, including two children, in a western town before killing himself. At least four others were wounded in the shooting rampage in Cetinje on Wednesday that followed a bar brawl, officials said. Police Commissioner Lazar Šćepanović described Wednesday’s shooting as “one of the biggest tragedies in the history of Montenegro.”

  • Mass shooting in Montenegro leaves several dead- police

    STORY: A gunman who killed several people in a small Montenegrin town on Wednesday, has died from self-inflicted injuries.That's according to police hours after the shooting.It is one of the tiny Balkan nation's worst mass killings.Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Aleksandar Martinovic.He was on the run after opening fire at a restaurant in Cetinje, following a reported fight. Authorities say he then moved on to three other locations and killed several more - including two children.Martinovic attempted suicide when cornered by the police after a manhunt.He died from his injuries in the early hours of Thursday.Police said Martinovic had a history of illegal weapons possession, and was thought to have been drinking heavily before the shooting.While Montenegro has a deeply rooted gun culture, mass shootings are rare.However in 2022, 11 people were killed in a mass attack in the same town.Despite strict gun laws, the Western Balkans remain awash with weapons from wars in the 1990s.After Wednesday's shooting, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic said authorities would consider tightening gun laws or a complete ban on weapons.

  • Mortars, gas cannisters, fireworks found in Tesla Cybertruck that exploded near Trump's hotel

    One person died and seven others were injured Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck that appeared to be carrying fireworks caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel, authorities said. (AP Video shot by Ty Oneil)

  • Firework mortars, gas cannisters stuffed inside Tesla that exploded outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Firework mortars and camp fuel canisters were found stuffed into the back of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel early Wednesday, killing a suspect inside the vehicle and sparking an intense investigation into possible terrorism.

  • Montenegro shooting: Two children among 12 killed in Cetinje after bar fight

    Two children are among 12 people killed after a gunman opened fire in western Montenegro following a bar brawl, officials have said. Montenegro's interior minister Danilo Saranovic said at least four people were wounded in the attack in the town of Cetinje. The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Aleksandar Martinovic.