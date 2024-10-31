Suspect in murder of NYC woman at high-end Hamptons resort found dead, police say

HONESDALE, Pa. — The suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a New York City woman at a high-end Hamptons resort was found dead in Pennsylvania, police said Wednesday.

Thomas Gannon, 56, was suspected of murdering 33-year-old Sabina Rosas at Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, a Long Island hamlet about 90 miles east of Manhattan, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gannon was found dead of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound" at his home in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, more than 200 miles from the crime scene.

Southampton Town Police responded to Shou Sugi Ban House at around 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a suspicious death. A staff member had found Rosas deceased in a guest room, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

"It was determined the woman was a victim of violence," the Suffolk County Police Department said in a news release Monday.

At the time, police said the incident appeared to be an isolated incident and that there was no immediate danger to the public. Pennsylvania State Police are assisting Suffolk County police in the investigation.

Pennsylvania coroner says suspect confessed to murder

Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell said Gannon was found dead on Tuesday and that he confessed to the murder before taking his own life.

Howell said his office was dispatched to Gannon's home at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday and Pennsylvania State Police were already present when Howell arrived at 11:09 p.m. Howell pronounced Gannon deceased three minutes later.

According to the coroner's report, law enforcement authorities said Gannon "confessed to committing the homicide immediately prior to taking his own life." Howell said he confirmed the confession by "reading a message the decedent sent to a family member" before his death.

The coroner ruled the death as suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Victim remembered as a 'beautiful soul and a gifted artist'

Rosas, who is also known as Sabina Khorramdel, was a Brooklyn-based artist originally from Tajikistan, according to The Independent and the New York Post. Her family said in a statement Wednesday to media outlets that Rosas was the eldest of three daughters and was also survived by her mother, father, fiancé and separated husband.

"Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy and love to our family," the statement read. "We are devastated by this senseless loss and ask for privacy as we navigate this incredibly difficult time."

In 2023, Rosas co-founded the Ruyò Journal, which is an "artist-run platform dedicated to fostering critical discourse in the fields of arts, film, and theory," according to the organization's website.

The organization said in a statement Wednesday that they were "deeply heartbroken" by Rosas' death.

"Driven by her incredible energy and vision, Sabina moved walls so that gardens could flourish, inviting everyone seeking light. She shared everything she had and supported all of us," the organization said. "A beautiful soul and a gifted artist, she left an impactful legacy in the arts of Central Asia. The world feels empty without her."

What is Shou Sugi Ban House?

Shou Sugi Ban House is a luxury resort and spa that spans over five acres in Water Mill, according to the resort's website. Located off the Montauk Highway, the resort describes itself as a "private sanctuary and gated compound" with 13 rooms and standalone residences for short-term rentals.

"Inspired by Japanese principles of wabi-sabi and a spirit of openness and exploration, Shou Sugi Ban House offers spa, healing arts, nutrition, fitness and complete wellness experiences in a holistic, educational setting," according to the resort's website. "We welcome diverse points of view and are especially galvanized by the strength of women and the wisdom of community."

Each 400 square foot studio accommodates up to two guests with either a king or queen bed, a private entrance and private garden patio, and other high-end amenities for an average of $1,225 a night. The resort opened in May 2019 and quickly became a coveted wellness retreat and destination spa in the country, according to Travel + Leisure magazine and a Vogue spa guide.

The up-scale resort is frequented by celebrity clientele and was featured in Vogue in 2022 when fashion and beauty influencers along with actress Kate Hudson hosted a summer soirée event at the resort.

