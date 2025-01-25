Suspect opened fire on group throwing snowballs. An innocent victim was fatally shot in the barrage

Tyler LeBleu, 20, was shot and killed by a stray bullet. The bullet came from a man who shot at a group throwing snowballs, police said (GoFundMe/iStock)

A innocent person was killed by a stray bullet in his own apartment after a man opened fire on a group throwing snowballs, cops say.

Tyler LeBleu, 20, was killed at the Pecan Acres apartments in Lake Charles, Louisiana, earlier this week, according to KPLC-TV. Rivers Davis Vallier was arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder.

LeBleu had just moved into the apartment days before the shooting.

As a rare snow started to fall in Louisiana on Tuesday, police said people started to throw snowballs at the complex, according to KPLC. A snowball may have hit Valler’s vehicle and he drove away after an argument.

He returned and fired multiple shots at the people throwing snowballs, according to police.

One round went through LeBleu’s window, hitting and killing him.

Vallier was arrested on Friday near the Lake Charles Event Center, according to the report. He faces charges of second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The suspect is being held on $1.05 million bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to reach out to authorities.

Members of LeBleu’s family reached out to KPLC after the arrest to express their relief.

“Thank you, God, for everything,” his parents told the outlet. His siblings added: “We can rest a little better knowing he’s at peace.”

Relatives have launched a GoFundMe to support LeBleu’s family.

“My brother Tyler was asleep in his apartment, he was tragically taken from us by a senseless act,” Melanie Sigue wrote on the page.

“He was always joyful and full of life and never met a stranger, always helping someone alone the way. We have lost a beautiful soul. Although he did have a small burial policy, we all know how funeral arrangements can get expensive,” she said.