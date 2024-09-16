Suspect of second Trump assassination attempt named as 58-year-old

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, has been named as the suspect

Photos have emerged of Ryan Wesley Routh, the 58-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Donald Trump’s apparent assassination attempt.

Mr Routh was pictured with his hair dyed blonde and blue, wearing an American flag style t-shirt and a camouflage military vest against a backdrop of multiple nations’ flags on a social media account linked to him.

He was identified as the alleged gunman by US media, which quoted multiple law enforcement sources.

Trump had been playing golf at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, not far from his Mar-a-Lago residence, on Sunday when the Secret Service spotted the alleged gunman hiding in bushes one hole ahead.

Ric Bradshaw, the Palm Beach County Sheriff, said he was equipped with an AK-47 rifle with a scope, two backpacks and a GoPro camera.

Secret Service agents opened fire on Mr Routh, who bolted out of the shrubbery and fled the scene in a black Nissan.

He was detained a short time later on a motorway around 50 miles away.

10:47 AM BST

09:08 AM BST

Suspect ‘eccentric’ and ‘full of hot air’ over Ukraine efforts

Mr Routh is understood to have spent time in Ukraine in the early days of the war, when President Volodymyr Zelensky had invited foreigners to join the newly-created International Legion to help fight the Russians, writes Colin Freeman.

While the invite was meant to attract just qualified ex-soldiers, it also attracted a large fraternity of fantasists and “Call of Duty Warriors”, often boasting of high-level contacts with Western military and intelligence circles.

One former Legion official told The Telegraph: “He (Routh) was kind of infamous in and around the Legion since 2022. Has always been full of hot air, promising hundreds of recruits from Afghanistan and Syria that never materialised, and which the Ukrainian army did not want anyway, since they would represent a huge infiltration risk.

“He’s been trying to get involved in recruitment and was really only interfering. He was called out a number of times by Legion people and told to stop his shenanigans, but that didn’t seem to stop him. He was mostly quite eccentric. I could smell a mile away that he was full of s--t.”

Ryan Wesley Routh

08:46 AM BST

Watch: Trump assassination suspect speaks from Ukraine in 2022

Ryan Wesley Routh, who is being held by the FBI, visited Ukraine in 2022, where he called for international soldiers to join the war.

08:27 AM BST

Home Secretary ‘glad’ to see Trump is safe

The Home Secretary said she is “glad” to see that Donald Trump is safe after the attempted assassination of the former US president.

“It’s appalling to see political violence taking place. Violence should have no place in any political campaign,” Yvette Cooper told Sky News.

“We’re all glad that the former president is safe, and that this attempt, whatever it was that happened, was not successful.”

08:09 AM BST

Suspect wrote $2.99 book named ‘Ukraine’s unwinnable war’

A book written by Ryan Wesley Routh, the primary suspect in the attempted shooting of Trump, wrote a $2.99 book about Ukraine’s “unwinnable war” and the “fatal flaw of democracy”.

One section of the book focuses on Iran, which the author said must take “part of the blame” for electing a “brainless” Trump as president.

“You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and the dismantling of the deal,” one passage read.

It also includes several graphic images, including beheadings and dead children.

Ryan Routh wrote a book about the “unwinnable war” in Ukraine

07:52 AM BST

Trump suspect was pro-Ukraine activist

The suspect in the second assassination attempt on Trump is a 58-year-old Florida resident who seemingly travelled to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion and became a champion for sending arms and even American soldiers to help Kyiv.

Officials told US media the man taken into custody was Ryan Wesley Routh, whose bio on X read: “I feel lucky to have been born in America, with freedom and opportunity and hope that I do not waste such a valuable thing; to do more and take less.”

Routh seemed to have travelled to Ukraine two years ago in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion and urged Americans to join him there. He also urged Congress to send money and arms.

“I am here in Kyiv and want to use Independence Park to create a tent city of all the foreigners here in support to get thousands more foreign civilians to come and support Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter in April 2022.

In an interview with Newsweek in 2022, Routh said: “This conflict is definitely black and white...This is about good versus evil.”

Ryan Wesley Routh speaking during an interview at a rally in Kyiv in April 2022 - AFP

07:40 AM BST

Son of suspect says father is ‘loving and caring’

The eldest son of a man being held in custody over the attempted assassination of Trump has said is father is a “loving, caring, honest, and hardworking man”.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was detained for allegedly planning to attack the former president as he played golf.

His son told CNN: “I don’t know what’s happened in Florida, and I hope things have just been blown out of proportion, because from the little I’ve heard it doesn’t sound like the man I know to do anything crazy, much less violent.”

07:24 AM BST

Suspect had previous conviction for possession of machine gun

A man being held on suspicion of attempting to shoot Donald Trump has a long criminal and civil court history, including a conviction for possessing a machine gun.

He was convicted in 2002 of possessing “weapons of mass destruction”, according to NBC News.

In that case, a 36-year-old Ryan Routh, allegedly led authorities in a car chase before fleeing into a roofing company’s premises in Greensboro, North Carolina.

He also has convictions for carrying a concealed weapons, possession of stolen property and a hit-and-run.

Court records show more than 100 criminal counts have been filed against Ryan Routh in North Carolina, though the outcomes of these counts are not clear.

07:15 AM BST

Pictured: Trump with Republican house speaker at Mar-a-Lago

Mike Johnson, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has shared a picture of him and his wife, Kelly, alongside Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Mr Johnson said: “No leader in American history has endured more attacks and remained so strong and resilient. He is unstoppable.”

Mike Johnson, house speaker, his wife, Kelly, and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - X

06:28 AM BST

Members of Congress call for more information

New York Representative Elise Stefanik, the House Republican Conference chair and regarded as a close ally of the former president, said in a statement “we must ask ourselves how an assassin was allowed to get this close to President Trump again”.

The leaders of the bipartisan task force investigating the security failures in Pennsylvania said they had requested a briefing from the Secret Service.

“We are thankful that the former president was not harmed, but remain deeply concerned about political violence and condemn it in all of its forms,” said Representative Mike Kelly, Republican-Pennsylvania, and Representative Jason Crow, Democrat-Colorado, in a joint statement.

06:21 AM BST

Secret Service to brief Trump on inquiries

We are working closely with the @FBIHQ, @PBCountySheriff, and other law enforcement partners to investigate the details of today's protective incident in Florida. You can access our formal statement from this evening's press conference here: https://t.co/sYjP5drJ1G pic.twitter.com/pduCSH3pca — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) September 16, 2024

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi posted on social media the agency is working closely with the FBI, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement to investigate what happened.

Donald Trump will be briefed in person on Monday by acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe about the investigation, according to a person familiar with the plan who was not authorised to speak publicly.

04:43 AM BST

Kamala Harris says she is ‘deeply disturbed’

The Vice President released the following statement late on Sunday night:

“I am deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence. I am thankful that former President Trump is safe. I commend the US Secret Service and law enforcement partners for their vigilance. As President Biden said, our Administration will ensure the Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to carry out its critical mission.”

03:31 AM BST

Pictured: Agents inspect former home of suspect

Secret Service and Homeland Security agents were seen checking the suspect’s former home in Greensboro, Florida, on Sunday night.

Secret Service and Homeland Security agents check a former home of the suspect

02:34 AM BST

Doubt over the type of gun

A firearms expert has questioned whether the gun used in the assassination attempt is an AK-47-style rifle, as law enforcement have said.

The photographs shared by officials at a press conference suggest the gun is in fact an SKS-type rifle in a polymer stock, fitted with an AK-magazine for 7.62mm cartridges, N.R. Jenzen-Jones, director of the consultancy Armament Research Services, told The Washington Post.

“The weapon in question has been misidentified as an AK-type rifle, probably due to the distinctively curved magazine and a visually similar gas system,” the firearms expert said.

SKS-type rifles are semi-automatic weapons and, according to Mr Jenzen-Jones, are not best suited to longer-range engagement, even with a scope attached.

02:21 AM BST

Florida to conduct its own investigation

Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, said the state will conduct its own investigation into the attempted assassination.

“The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee,” Mr DeSantis said.

01:51 AM BST

Pictured: 58-year-old suspect Ryan Wesley Routh

Ryan Wesley Routh

01:34 AM BST

Security experts question how suspect knew Trump’s movements

Security experts have questioned how the suspect was aware of Donald Trump’s movements given his daily schedule is not released publicly.

Trump had just returned to his home state of Florida and took a break from the campaign trail on Sunday to play a round of golf with real estate magnate Steve Witkoff.

Some speculated that as a creature of habit, the Republican’s movement may not have been difficult to guess.

Trump frequently spends Sunday mornings playing golf at the club, often followed by lunch at the resort.

Moreover, the large motorcade used to transfer him the five miles from his Mar-a-Lago residence to his golf club brings more visibility to his travel route.

Tim Burchett, a Republican congressman, said: “Everybody sort of knows his pattern. And I know he likes to play golf, and they know when he’s in Florida, he’s going to play golf.”

However, Mr Burchett criticised the Secret Service for not closing off the club, and securing a wider perimeter around it.

“They have the power to do that. They ought to do that. They’re going to come to us for more money,” he told Fox News.

01:03 AM BST

Trump campaign praises the Secret Service

Donald Trump’s campaign said “an evil monster” had “attempted to take the life of President Trump” as they praised the Secret Service for keeping him safe.



In an email to staff, the Republican’s top two advisers, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, said their safety remained their “top priority” and urged them to “remain vigilant” as the 2024 campaign intensifies.



The pair wrote: “Today, for the second time in two months, an evil monster attempted to take the life of President Trump.



“Thankfully, no one was injured at the golf course. President Trump and everyone accompanying him are safe thanks to the great work of the United States Secret Service.”

12:40 AM BST

Another fundraising message from Trump

The former president’s campaign texted supporters a message from Trump.

It read:

“MY RESOLVE IS STRONGER AFTER ANOTHER ATTEMPT ON MY LIFE! “Thank you for your support. UNITY. PEACE. MAGA!”

The text included a link to his fundraising website.

12:32 AM BST

Trump not too shaken by incident

Donald Trump does not appear to be too shaken by today’s events.

The former president has been chatting to friends and political allies throughout the afternoon, according to the New York Times.

An avid golfer, he has even jokingly expressed frustration that he could not finish today’s round.

Palm Beach Sheriff officers guard the rear entrance of the Trump International Golf Club - Shutterstock

12:03 AM BST

Acting director of Secret Service travelling to Florida

The acting director of the Secret Service is heading to Florida, according to NBC News.

Ronald Rowe took over the agency on July 23 following the resignation of its former head, Kimberly Cheatle, in the wake of the shooting at a Trump rally earlier that month.

As the acting director, Mr Rowe is “responsible for successfully executing the agency’s integrated mission of protection and investigations” and oversees its more than 7,800 special agents.

Prior to this appointment, he served as deputy director of the Secret Service. He has served at the agency for 25 years.

Leaders of Congress have been already briefed on today’s events by Mr Rowe.

11:51 PM BST

Trump: My resolve is only stronger after ‘another attempt on my life’

Following the incident on his golf course, Trump said in a statement:

My resolve is only stronger after another attempt on my life!



I will never slow down.



I will never give up.



I WILL NEVER SURRENDER!



I thank God every day for having supporters like you on my side.



On November 5th, WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

11:47 PM BST

In picture: Police surround Trump’s golf course

Officers cordoned off the road near the entrance of the golf course - Reuters

The Trump International Golf Club - Getty Images

A police officer directs traffic near the golf club - AP

11:28 PM BST

Suspect named as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh

The man who authorities say pointed a rifle with a scope into former President Donald Trump’s golf club and was arrested is Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, three law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

The officials identified the suspect to the AP but spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Secret Service agents shot at the suspect, who was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of what the FBI is calling an apparent attempted assassination of the Republican presidential nominee.

Authorities are working to determine a motive.

11:19 PM BST

Trump on the course

Trump on the same course last year - Mega Agency

11:16 PM BST

Statement from Chuck Schumer

I was just briefed by the Acting Director of the Secret Service. I applaud the Secret Service for their quick response to ensure former President Trump’s safety. There is no place in this country for political violence of any kind. The perpetrator must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

11:12 PM BST

Tim Walz speaks...

Gwen and I are glad to hear that Donald Trump is safe. Violence has no place in our country. It's not who we are as a nation. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 15, 2024

11:04 PM BST

Watch: Golf course ‘not surrounded because he is not president,’ Sheriff confirms

10:49 PM BST

Suspect could face federal charges

Suspect initially will be charged at state level but could face federal charges, state attorney says

Dave Aronberg, state attorney for Palm Beach County, indicated the suspect will initially be charged at the state level but could also be charged with federal crimes.

Aronberg said his prosecutors are working up warrant and pretrial detention applications.

“Our filing of the warrant and charges at the state level does not preclude the federal charges that could be coming,” Aronberg said. “But in the meantime, it looks like the warrants and a pretrial detention motion will happen first.”

10:41 PM BST

In full: The Secret Service press conference

10:37 PM BST

JD Vance: ‘I’ll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight’

I'm glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits.



Still much we don't know, but I'll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 15, 2024

10:33 PM BST

Secret Service head has been in post for less than two months

The Secret Service’s current head has been in the post for less than two months, after a leadership shakeup following the first attempted assassination on Trump in July.

The elite agency faced severe criticism following its failures at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania where a bullet grazed Trump’s right ear. One attendee was killed and two others were seriously injured.

Kimberly Cheatle, the head of the Secret Service, resigned amid the backlash, and at least five agents were placed on administrative leave.

Ms Cheatle acknowledged in her letter of resignation that the agency “fell short” of its mission to protect the country’s most senior current and former politicians.

10:30 PM BST

Pictured: Gunman’s backpack and rifle

The backpack, rifle and Go-Pro on the fence

The backpack

10:28 PM BST

Course map shows where shooter may have been hiding

Donald Trump and his security agent were on holes five and six of the golf course.

The course map below shows the two holes hugging the left perimeter of the grounds, which is lined with thick shrubbery.

map course

It is understood it was here where the gunman would’ve been located.

10:25 PM BST

Suspect was arrested 50 miles away from golf course

The photos released of the suspected gunman’s car by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office show that he travelled almost 50 miles from the golf course before being apprehended by police, writes Tony Diver.

The i-95 highway used as an apparent escape route has been closed to the public, and the photographs show an array of police vehicles surrounding a Nissan SUV

The car was identified by a witness who saw a man fleeing the scene, and sent a photograph of the car and its number plate to the police. The witness was then flown to the scene of the arrest to positively identify the suspect.

10:24 PM BST

Course was ‘not entirely surrounded because Trump is not president’

Trump’s golf course was not entirely surrounded by security because he is not a sitting president, the local sheriff said.

“You’ve got to understand that the golf course is surrounded by shrubbery, so [if] somebody gets into the shrubbery, they’re pretty much out of sight,” Mr Bradshaw said.

“At this level that he is at right now, he’s not a sitting president. If he was, we would have had this entire golf course surrounded..

“Because he’s not... the security is what the Secret Service deems possible”.

He added: “So I would imagine that the next time he’s on a golf course the security will be” much more robust.

10:12 PM BST

Trump was on holes 5 or 6

Donald Trump was playing on hole five or six of the golf course, and the gunman was in the shrubbery near those holes.

10:11 PM BST

Agent ‘immediately engaged with individual’

A Secret Service agent was one hole ahead of Trump while he was golfing and spotted a rifle barrel sticking out of a fence in the golf club, Ric Bradshaw the Palm Beach County Sheriff said at a press conference.

The agent “immediately engaged that individual”, who fled, the sheriff said.

10:10 PM BST

Trump was only 400 to 500 yards from the gunman

Donald Trump was between 400 and 500 yards from the gunman, Sheriff Nic Bradshaw confirmed.

He said: “But with a rifle and a scope like that, that’s really not that far.”

10:07 PM BST

Suspect is white male in his mid-60s, reports suggest

It was reported last night that the suspect was a white male in his mid-60s.

The gunman was spotted roughly two holes ahead of Trump when Secret Service agents engaged him and multiple shots were fired, according to CBS News.

The network cited law enforcement sources as it reported the suspect took off running, fled the scene, dropping his rifle and a rangefinder, which were recovered by law enforcement.

10:07 PM BST

Suspect was shot at one hole ahed of Trump

Sheriff Nic Bradshaw said that the Secret Service agent who shot at the suspect was just one hole ahead of Donald Trump on the course.

10:04 PM BST

Witness saw gunman running out of bushes

A witness saw the suspect running out of the bushes and into a black Nissan.

The witness took a picture of the vehicle and this helped police track the vehicle, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Palm Beach County.

The sherrif confirmed he found an AK-47 rifle with a scope and a Go-Pro.

09:59 PM BST

Watch Secret Service briefing live

The Secret Service is due to hold a briefing.

Follow it live here:

09:53 PM BST

FBI statement

“The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

09:52 PM BST

FBI confirm Trump was target of second assassination attempt

Donald Trump was the target of a suspected second assassination attempt in as many months, the FBI said last night.

In a statement, the agency said: “The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of following a shooting at his golf club on Sunday.”

09:42 PM BST

Trump in ‘good spirits’

Trump remains in “good spirits” following the shooting, a close confidant said.

Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina senator and one of Trump’s most prominent GOP allies, said he spoke with the ex-president after the incident.

“He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known,” Mr Graham said. “He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country.”

09:41 PM BST

Pictured: The suspect’s car

the car

09:36 PM BST

Security detail on course ahead of Trump spotted gunman

The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, as is routine.

Secret Service agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, the officials said.

There are several areas around the perimeter of the property where golfers are visible from the fence line.

Secret Service agents and officers in golf carts and on ATVs generally secure the area several holes ahead and behind Trump when he golfs.

Agents also usually bring an armoured vehicle onto the course to quickly shelter Trump should a threat arise.

09:35 PM BST

Male gunman pushed rifle’s muzzle through perimeter of golf course

More details are emerging around the shooting.

A male gunman with an assault-style rifle pushed the firearm’s muzzle through the perimeter of the golf course while Trump was playing a round, according to three law enforcement officials.

US Secret Service agents opened fire, the suspect dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, and was later apprehended in a neighbouring county, the officials said.

The AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene near Trump’s golf course, two of the officials said. No injuries were reported.

09:34 PM BST

Suspect was ‘calm’

The man who was detained by the sheriff’s office had a “calm demeanour”, a spokesman said.

09:29 PM BST

Pictured: Trump motorcade

Trump’s motorcade in West Palm Beach, Florida - Fox News

09:26 PM BST

Just two months ago...

A bloodied Trump holds a defiant fist aloft after the assassination attempt - AP/Evan Vucci

09:25 PM BST

09:25 PM BST

Bomb disposal unit called into search car

The vehicle was searched and cleared by a bomb disposal unit, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

He called the situation “very serious”.

09:22 PM BST

FBI are now leading the investigation

The FBI are now leading the investigation into the shooting, the sheriff’s office in Martin County, Florida, confirmed.

A spokesman said his officers followed the suspect’s vehicle northbound and safely pinned the car in before arresting the driver.

“He is now in custody and the FBI and secret service are at the scene and they are now leading the investigation,” he said.

Asked if he knows who the suspect is, he said: “We know his name and the FBI clearly know his name,” but he refused to divulge the information.

The suspect was unarmed when he was arrested, it was confirmed

09:13 PM BST

Pictured: Trump statement

trump statement

09:10 PM BST

More details emerge of the incident

Trump has confirmed an AK-47 was recovered from the scene and a suspect apprehended after being identified by Secret Service drone footage, according to Sean Hannity, a Fox News anchor and friend of the ex-president.

Trump heard a “pop, pop” while golfing on the fifth hole of his course, Hannity said on Fox News on Sunday.

“Within seconds, the Secret Service pounced on the president [and] covered him,” Hannity said.

The news anchor said he had spoken to Trump and his golfing companion, the real estate magnate Steve Witkoff, who described the sequence of events.

“I have confirmed with both the president and with Mr Witkoff that the gun has been found, they identified it as an AK-47.

“Thanks to Secret Service drone video coverage they were able to identify one individual involved in the shooting getting into a car after dropping the AK-47.”

09:10 PM BST

Trump releases statement

ALERT

I am Donald J. Trump.

FEAR NOT!

I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!\

But, there are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us.

I will not stop fighting for you.

I will Never Surrender!

I will always love you for supporting me.

Through our Unity we will Make America Great Again!

09:05 PM BST

Go-Pro discovered, ‘suggesting individual wanted to film shooting’

CNN’s intelligence analyst John Miller also said that a Go-Pro camera had been discovered, suggesting that the individual wanted to film the shooting.

08:59 PM BST

Secret Service agent shot suspect while Trump was golfing

A Secret Service agent opened fire at suspected person with weapon while Trump was golfing, AP sources have said.

08:57 PM BST

Suspect detained as he was driving north

William Snyder, the sheriff of neighbouring Martin County, said his deputies had detained the driver of a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting.

The person was detained as he was driving northbound and crossed from Palm Beach County to Martin County.

A section of the highway the suspect was driving along has been shut down, with federal investigators on the scene, Mr Snyder said.

08:56 PM BST

Trump rushed to a holding room at his golf club

Trump was taken to a holding room at his golf club.

The Secret Service has long been concerned about the security vulnerabilities of his golf courses, which remain open to the public and are often near heavily trafficked areas.

08:55 PM BST

In pictures: The current scene at the golf course

Police have closed nearby roads - AP/Stephanie Matat

Secret service at the entrance of the golf course - AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

08:52 PM BST

Harris: Violence has no place in America

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

08:45 PM BST

Trump ‘was playing golf at the time of shots’

CNN reported that an AK-47 assault rifle was recovered from the scene.

“It appears that around 2 o’clock shots were fired at the golf course, possibly coming from the tree line, while Donald Trump was playing golf,” the network’s intelligence analyst John Miller said.

“The Secret Service identified the direction and the shooter [and] returned fire at that gunman, who fled. “Witnesses were able to provide a description of an individual and a vehicle.

“We are told that a vehicle that is close to that description has been stopped by Palm Beach County Police... and that they are holding that individual for the purposes of identification.”

08:41 PM BST

Shooting on grounds of golf course and ‘person of interest’ detained

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that a shooting took place “on the grounds” of the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach while Trump was present.

A “person of interest” has been detained, she said.

08:39 PM BST

Alarm bells after assassination attempt

Trump’s security has been ramped up since an assassination attempt on the ex-president just two months ago.

Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots at Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. One bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear.

Since resuming outdoor campaign events, he has been speaking from behind bulletproof glass.

Law enforcement officials are expected to provide more details shortly.

08:35 PM BST

Biden and Harris briefed on security incident

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been briefed on the security incident, the White House said.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing,” a spokesperson said.

“They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team”.

08:35 PM BST

Trump Jr: AK-47 discovered in the bushes

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jnr, said an AK-47 automatic weapon had been discovered in bushes nearby, citing a local law enforcement, and a suspect has been apprehended.

He said in a post on X: “Again folks! “SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. “A suspect has reportedly been apprehended. “

There was no immediate confirmation of the claims from officials.

Again folks!



SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.



An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe.



A suspect has reportedly been apprehended. pic.twitter.com/FwRfrO3v6y — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 15, 2024

08:25 PM BST

Trump was golfing as gunshots broke out

Trump, 78, was golfing at the resort today, which is a short distance from his main residence, Mar-a-Lago, according to US media outlets.

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief spokesman for the Secret Service, said the shooting on Sunday occurred shortly before 2pm local time.

The agency is investigating the incident “in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office,” he said, reiterating: “The former president is safe.”

Law enforcement officials are expected to provide more details shortly.