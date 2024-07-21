Suspect sought after Pride flags vandalised again

The Metropolitan Police has appealed to the public to help it identify a suspect after three painted Pride flags in north-east London were vandalised for a third time.

The incident, which happened outside Forest Gate railway station on 19 July, is being treated as a homophobic and transphobic hate crime, the force said.

It follows previous incidents of damage on 23 and 26 June outside the same station.

Det Insp James Rush said the force would "not tolerate these disgusting, inexcusable hate crimes in Forest Gate".

'No place for hate'

A spokesperson for the force said it has examined CCTV in the area, made house-to-house inquiries and done forensic investigations. No arrests have been made.

The incidents in June and July are being treated as linked.

Det Insp Rush said: “We stand with the local LGBTQ+ community.

"We are committed to continuing our thorough investigation and attempting to identify the offender, who we believe is the same person who committed the damage in June at the same location.

“The Met is clear that there is no place for hate in London and my team are already working at pace to complete all lines of inquiry.

“I want to directly address the local community in Forest Gate. Someone knows who this person is. Do the right thing and tell police, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers."

Caron Harrison, co-founder of Forest Gayte Pride, said: “Once again the LGBTQI+ community in Forest Gate and further afield is appalled at the defacing of our flags.

"We have had an amazing amount of love and support from our many allies and are hopeful that this person will be caught and dealt with.

“They can try to intimidate us and paint over our flags but they cannot paint over our pride.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 1117/17JUL24.

Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

