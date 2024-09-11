Suspect steals valuable wigs from Disney on Ice performers in CCTV footage

Footage released by Oklahoma City Police shows a suspect allegedly stealing valuable wigs from Disney on Ice performers.

The accessories, belonging to the theatrical performers, were stolen ahead of the annual show during the Oklahoma State Fair.

Police say the theft “resulted in thousands of dollars of loss”.

“Take a good look at the person in the video. This past Saturday, several wigs were stolen which belonged to the theatrical performers for Disney on Ice,” a statement from Oklahoma City Police read.

“Larceny Investigators are asking for the public’s help getting the suspect identified.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 405/235-7300 and could earn a cash reward.