Suspect in UCCS murders arrested, Colorado Springs police announce

CBC

RCMP say they are looking for two people who kicked the front door of a North Vancouver home in what they call a case of ongoing harassment. RCMP said they received a report Saturday at a home in the 1500 block of Mahon Avenue. Two suspects are captured on camera at 12:40 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. kicking the front door of the home and running away.There have been four other reported acts of vandalism at the residence, police say, including kicking, egging, and throwing a traffic cone through the front