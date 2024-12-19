Suspected crossbow killer also charged with rape as he denies murder

Kyle Clifford pleads not guilty to imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons

A 26-year-old man accused of killing the wife and two youngest daughters of a BBC racing commentator in a crossbow attack has been further charged with rape, a court has heard.

Kyle Clifford is accused of stabbing 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of John Hunt, to death and fatally shooting Louise, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28, with a crossbow at their family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire on July 9.

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder, one charge of false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons.

Cambridge Crown Court heard the defendant is accused of raping Louise on the same day, after the charge was added to the indictment against him on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, who appeared via video link from HMP Belmarsh, entered his not guilty pleas to all charges except the new count of rape, for which he is yet to be arraigned.

A trial is expected to take place at Cambridge Crown Court in March next year.

Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy previously issued a statement following the incident, which said: “The devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words.”