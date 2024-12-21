Suspected DUI car crash on I-5 in Seattle leaves Buckley woman injured, troopers say

Emergency personnel work the scene of a suspected DUI car crash on Interstate 5 in Seattle that injured a 49-year-old Buckley woman who was in the passenger’s seat on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

A woman who is suspected to have been driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs crashed her vehicle Friday night on Interstate 5 in Seattle and injured her passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The passenger, a 49-year-old Buckley woman, was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Trooper Rick Johnson said in a post on X that she suffered broken bones.

The driver, a 47-year-old Bellevue woman, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault, according to a news release from the State Patrol. She was not injured.

Troopers said the driver was traveling south on the interstate in a 2002 Dodge Caravan approaching Interstate 90 when she left the roadway to the left and struck an attenuator, also known as a crash cushion, where an on ramp to I-90 East splits from I-5. The vehicle was totaled.

The on ramp was closed due to the collision, which was reported at 9:13 p.m.. Troopers said the roadway was shut down for more than four hours.