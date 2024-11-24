Suspected gin thieves found hiding in haystack

Gin worth more than £50,000 was found inside a HGV [North Yorkshire Police]

Six people were arrested after police found gin worth more than £50,000 in a HGV.

They included two men found hiding in a haystack after allegedly jumping from the lorry's cab and running across fields.

North Yorkshire Police were called at 00:40 GMT to reports of a break-in at a business near Barton-Le-Willows, before chasing the HGV and a car along the A64 to Askham Bryan, west of York.

Two people in their 20s, three in their 30s and one in his 50s, all from West Yorkshire, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remained in custody, the force said.

Following the chase, the car was stopped and the four occupants were detained.

Officers attempted to stop the HGV, but the driver and a passenger left the cab while it was still moving and ran away.

Police said the truck stopped “naturally” in the road and did not cause any damage to other vehicles.

A police dog tracked the two runners for about 4.3 miles (7km) across muddy fields and woodland.

Two men who matched their description were then found in the haystack.

