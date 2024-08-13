Suspected ninth Banksy animal artwork appears at London Zoo

London Zoo suspects the latest Banksy animal artwork has appeared on one of its white shutters.

The artwork of a gorilla, seal and birds is in a similar style to the elusive artists’ eight other animal works that have been unveiled across the capital in as many days.

The Zoo posted a photo on Tuesday morning of the artwork on Instagram, with the caption: “Is the (big) cat out of the bag? Have our animals been helping to make people smile all over London this week? #Banksy.”

Previous animal artworks spotted around the capital have been confirmed by the artist around 1pm on the day they appeared.

Earlier on Tuesday it appeared the silver Nissan Micra that was part of a Banksy rhino artwork in Charlton had been removed. The artwork was also defaced on Monday by a man wearing a balaclava just hours after it was unveiled by the artist.

Banksy’s animal series has sparked debate online about a possible deeper meaning, with previous Banksy artworks having been analysed for their political statements.

But Banksy’s support organisation, Pest Control Office, appeared to put this to bed when it indicated to The Independent that the animal series has been created to simply to cheer people up and “inject some fun and lightheartedness into summer”.

Either way, Londoners appear to be enjoying the series, with one posting on Instagram: “It has been such a fun week!”

More follows