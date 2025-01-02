Suspected people smugglers face mobile phone bans in migrant crackdown

Immigrants wade out to a smuggler's boat on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk

Suspected people smugglers face mobile phone bans to prevent them committing further offences as part of a package of new counter terror-style powers to tackle trafficking gangs.

Investigators from the National Crime Agency (NCA), police and Border Force will be able to use “interim” court orders to ban suspects from using mobile phones, laptops and accessing social media, even if they have not yet got enough evidence to prosecute them.

The new interim serious crime prevention orders (SCPOs) will also allow law enforcement agencies to place tough conditions on the suspected criminals’ travel in the UK or abroad, their financial dealings and contacting associates before any prosecution.

The orders are designed to give investigators time to build a case against the suspects while protecting the public from further potential offences.

Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper meeting senior National Crime Agency officials for a summit on the people-smuggling crisis in September - Benjamin Cremel/PA Wire

Officials believe the orders could also seriously disrupt the people smugglers’ operations, which rely on phone contacts and social media to recruit migrants for the Channel crossings.

Any breach of an interim SCPO would carry a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail.

SCPOs have until now been primarily targeted at criminals involved in terrorism, drug trafficking, armed robbery, money laundering and fraud, but will now be extended to cover people smugglers.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, said: “Dangerous criminal people smugglers are profiting from undermining our border security and putting lives at risk. They cannot be allowed to get away with it.

“Stronger international collaboration has already led to important arrests and action against dangerous gangs over the last few months. We will give law enforcement stronger powers they need to pursue and stop more of these vile gang networks.”

Arrivals up 30pc since election

Home Office figures released on Wednesday show Sir Keir Starmer has overseen an almost 30 per cent increase in the number of migrants arriving to the UK since he took office on July 5.

Between then and the end of 2024, some 23,242 migrants arrived on small boats – up 29 per cent on the same months in 2023.

It means 2024 had the second highest number of migrants arriving on small boats on record, with 36,816 reaching the UK. Only 2022 saw a greater number.

A group of people taken from a small boat in the English Channel last week are brought ashore in Dover - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

On taking office, Sir Keir scrapped the Tory plan to send asylum-seekers who crossed the English Channel without permission to Rwanda, instead shifting the focus to “smashing” the smuggling gangs.

France has reported a six-fold increase in Channel deaths, from 12 in 2023 to 77 in 2024.

The NCA says that as of September, there were 136 SCPOs against individuals which made it “toxic for other criminals to communicate and collaborate with them.” Most, however, take effect after the offender has left prison rather than before they are found guilty.

Sir Keir’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill will create the new “interim” SCPOs with a lower threshold of proof to enable investigators to place restrictions on suspects earlier.

“Judges won’t have to consider all the evidence you would need for a SCPO – it will be a summary presented to a judge to show an interim measure is needed. Then the judge considers the full evidence when a full SCPO application is made,” said a Government source.

There are likely to be concerns from civil liberty campaigners over imposing such far-reaching restrictions without a conviction, but Sir Keir believes tougher counter-terror style powers are justified to tackle the small boats crisis.

Ms Cooper is also considering introducing new offences, carrying jail sentences, to target people smugglers. Possession of equipment such as boats, engines and life-jackets would be a criminal offence if the intention was to use them to take migrants across the Channel.

Some of the boats and outboard motors seized from people-smuggling gangs whose boats were intercepted in the English Channel are stored in Dover - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

NCA, Border Force and police officers are also expected to get expanded powers under the 2000 Terrorism Act for enhanced stop and search tactics against anyone suspected of being a people smuggler.

Police are required in traditional stop and searches to have “genuine and objectively reasonable suspicion” that they will find a banned weapon or items such as drugs for use in a crime.

The new powers will enable officers to carry out personal searches, examine and seize mobile phones and copy any data on the devices of any suspects at ports and border control.

Like terrorism police, officers could also get warrants to search suspected people-smugglers’ premises and seize items before an offence was committed and apply to courts for early access to financial information on suspects.

Labour sources claimed on Wednesday that the raw data for Channel crossings failed to take account of the impact of weather conditions with a disproportionate number of “red days” when the sea was calm during Sir Keir’s six months in charge.

The Labour analysis noted that the second half of 2024 ended up with even more red days than the record year for Channel crossings in 2022 – 88 vs 86 – but nevertheless saw almost 10,000 fewer arrivals – 23,327 vs 33,008.

The 11 red days in the final three months of 2023 was the lowest number for any quarter ever, while the 41 red days in the same period for 2024 was the highest since 2020.

‘An insult to the British people’

However, Chris Philp, the Tory shadow home secretary, said Labour had “totally failed on illegal immigration by small boat”.

Mr Philp added: “Numbers have sky-rocketed since the election. Over three times more illegal immigrants crossed in December compared to last year – an insult to the British people. Labour has lost control of our borders.”

Richard Tice, the Reform deputy leader, said: “It’s quite clear that far from smashing the gangs, it’s only getting worse under Labour.

“Labour needs to start putting British people first and not allowing our borders to be at the whim of the weather.”

The Refugee Council urged the Government to reveal how many migrants die crossing the Channel after the charity identified 69 recorded deaths throughout 2024.

This is more than the total 49 deaths it identified for the period covering 2021 (32 deaths), 2022 (5) and 2023 (12).