Suspected smuggler's boat capsizes in Ocean Beach
Suspected smuggler's boat capsizes in Ocean Beach.
Suspected smuggler's boat capsizes in Ocean Beach.
When a massive fire erupted at one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery storage facilities in Monterey County, it didn't just send a toxic plume of smoke over nearby communities — it cast a shadow of doubt over the future of California's clean energy industry.
Millions of Canadians won't be in the deep freeze to kick off February as a forthcoming pattern change will reconfigure air masses in the country
Dangerous driving conditions are likely as a powerful cold front pushes strong winds and bursts of heavy snow across the province
Though a storm brought frigid temperatures and blankets of snow to the South in a rare event, it also brought joy to the dogs of the region who have never played in the white stuff.
Ontario's next formidable weather-maker could have considerable ramifications for travel and power as intense wind gusts and snow will create trouble for many locales
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s declaration of an energy emergency opens the door to wield sweeping Cold War-era powers and little-known authorities to fast track pipelines, expand power grids and save struggling coal plants.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Wil
An alligator-like reptile has found a new home after city staff discovered it had been living in a Toronto residence for over a decade, contrary to the city's bylaws. Toronto Animal Services says it was alerted in December about a spectacled caiman, a reptile that's part of the same animal family as alligators and crocodiles, at a home in the city. The owner had been in possession of the caiman for 12 years but was unaware that it was illegal, said Jasmine Herzog, manager of the enforcement and
LONDON (AP) — Ireland called in help from England and France on Sunday as repair crews worked to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after the most disruptive storm for years.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s apparent shift away from green energy — particularly offshore wind — has some people in Newfoundland and Labrador worried about the implications for their future. The Port of Argentia acts as an infrastructure transition point for wind energy projects in the United States. The CBC’s Carolyn Stokes has that story.
Whitehorse RCMP are searching for a vehicle that went through the ice on Yukon's Lake Laberge early Saturday morning, with a person still thought to be inside.Police were first notified that the vehicle had gone through the ice around 1 a.m. Saturday, while a group of people were ice fishing on the lake, RCMP said in a news release.Three people were in the vehicle when it submerged, police said. Two people were able to get out and reach safety, but the third person has not been found."Police con
(Bloomberg) -- China’s electricity demand is becoming a key focal point in the global fight against climate change.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30As the world’s largest polluter, China holds outsized sway over whether emissions
Amazon reviewers say it's the "best water bottle for travelling."
Rain began falling in parched Southern California on Saturday in a boon for firefighters who were mopping up multiple wildfires. Los Angeles County crews spent much of the week removing vegetation, shoring up slopes and reinforcing roads in devastated areas of the Palisades and Eaton fires, which reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash after breaking out during powerful winds Jan. 7. Most of the region was expected to get get around an inch (about 2.5 centimeters) of precipitation over several days, but “the threat is high enough to prepare for the worst-case scenario” of localized cloudbursts causing mud and debris to flow down hills, the National Weather Service said on social media.
TerraPower, the nuclear energy company founded by former Microsoft CEO and co-founder Bill Gates, announced it has a memorandum of understanding with a major U.S. data center developer to deploy […]
A photographer went out into a snowy field in Saskatchewan earlier this month as the temperature dropped to -8 degrees F with a thermos full of near-boiling water and took part in a wintertime ritual when temperatures are well below freezing.
A cold snap this weekend will likely cause the bright green reptiles to enter a frozen state, making them fall out of trees and other vegetation where they live.
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump wasted no time in laying the groundwork for a sweeping anti-climate agenda, signing a series of executive orders just hours after being sworn into office that seek to unravel former President Joe Biden’s policies and double down on fossil fuel extraction.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Prepa
LONDON (AP) — Emergency crews began cleaning up Saturday after a storm bearing record-breaking winds left at least one person dead and more than a million without power across the island of Ireland and Scotland.
Storm Eowyn was "probably the strongest" to hit the UK in at least a decade, according to the Met Office - and in some areas was the most intense in "20 or 30 years". "The Spanish-named Storm Herminia will bring heavy rain, gales and hill snow up from the South West on Sunday and on Monday," he said. It is forecast to hit the southwest of England and Wales first and then move into Northern Ireland and northern England on Sunday afternoon, reaching parts of Scotland by the evening.
Kevin Skarupa has a look at our next chance for snow.