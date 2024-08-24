Suspected terror attack near synagogue in southern France injures police officer

French authorities said they were stepping up security at Jewish institutions on Saturday after a blazing car exploded outside a synagogue in the southern town of La Grande-Motte, injuring a police officer.

Local media said two cars, one of which contained at least one gas bottle, had been set on fire outside the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande-Motte, at about 8:30 a.m on Saturday.

Police said they were treating the incident as attempted arson. The Paris-based National anti-terrorist prosecutor (Pnat) has opened an investigation.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called the incident "an obviously criminal act" and said police were looking for a suspect.

"I want to assure our fellow Jewish citizens and the municiplaity of all my support and say that at the request of the President of the Republic @EmmanuelMacron, all means are being mobilised to find the perpetrator [of the attack]," Darmanin said on social media platform X.

Darmanin and outgoing Prime Minister Gabriel Attal are due to travel to the scene later on Saturday.

'Attempt to kill Jews'

One police officer was injured in the explosion. William Maury, of police union Alliance Police Nationale, told BFM TV the officer's life was not in danger.

The five people inside the synagogue at the time, including the rabbi, were not injured.

