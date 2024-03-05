Suspected thief spotted hiding on roof by drone

The man was brought down safely with the assistance of the fire service

A suspected vehicle thief who hid on a roof in Kent was arrested after being spotted by a police drone.

The man was held after 02:00 GMT on Thursday when a vehicle on false plates failed to stop in Strood.

The vehicle was then pursued and abandoned in Chatham where two men fled the scene and hid.

Two 18-year-olds from London were arrested by Kent Police.

One man had been found lying on the roof of a property in Balfour Road by the drone.

He was brought down safely with the assistance of the fire service and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The other man was found in a garden, with the help of a police dog, and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Both men were taken into custody and released on bail pending further enquiries.

