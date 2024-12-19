Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione waives extradition. Here's what we know.

Katie Mather
·Reporter
Updated ·4 min read
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson, arrives at a helicopter pad after being extradited from Pennsylvania, in New York, U.S., December 19, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson, arrives at a helicopter pad in New York after being extradited from Pennsylvania on Dec. 19. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on Dec. 4, waived his right to extradition at the Blair County courthouse in Pennsylvania on Thursday morning.

New York City police officers escorted Mangione out of the courthouse and flew him to New York, where he was indicted earlier this week. He is expected to appear in a state court for arraignment in New York either later Thursday or on Friday.

Days after the shooting in midtown Manhattan, Mangione was identified at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa., where he was reported to local authorities and taken into custody. He has since been held without bail at a Pennsylvania state prison on charges for state crimes including carrying a gun without a license, forgery, falsely identifying himself to authorities and possessing “instruments of crime.”

Federal authorities have now filed murder, stalking and weapons charges against Mangione, according to a complaint that was unsealed Thursday. It is unclear when he would appear in court for the federal charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

By waiving his extradition hearing, Mangione has voluntarily agreed to put his Pennsylvania criminal case on hold and return to New York for prosecution there. Among the charges he will face in New York include murder as an act of terrorism, which carries a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

Although neither Mangione nor his New York attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, have commented on the situation, David Sarni, a former NYPD detective and current adjunct professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Yahoo News it’s not unusual that Mangione and Agnifilo filed to waive extradition in this case.

“Extradition takes place usually when the case is stronger in the other state and if the prosecution is willing to do the extradition hearing,” Sarni said.

Sarni said that since Mangione is facing more severe charges in New York, it wouldn’t be surprising if Pennsylvania already planned to defer him to the other state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiving extradition prevents the Pennsylvania judge from having to go over the charges Mangione is facing in that state. Waiving extradition in Pennsylvania will also start the New York trial faster than having to sit through a Pennsylvania trial first, Sarni said.

Personas portan pancartas y llevan gorras del personaje de Nintendo Luigi, el día en que Luigi Mangione, sospechoso del asesinato del ejecutivo de UnitedHealth Group Brian Thompson, asiste a dos vistas en el tribunal del condado de Blair, incluida una en la que se decide si será extraditado a Nueva York, en Hollidaysburg, Pensilvania, EEUU. 19 de diciembre de 2024. REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher
Protestors stand outside of the Blair County Courthouse in Pennsylvania as Luigi Mangione waives extradition on Dec. 19. (Matthew Hatcher/Reuters)

No, the Pennsylvania charges still exist against Mangione, even though his New York charges are more serious.

“They'll probably put that case on hold,” Sarni said. “If they wanted to prosecute it, and they want to go back and extradite [Mangione] from New York to there, they could do that also. But again, the severity of charges he's facing [in New York] are much more severe than in the common law of Pennsylvania.”

Mangione faces one count of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder, including one that qualifies as an act of terrorism, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a press conference on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bragg said that one of the counts of second-degree murder classifies as an act of terrorism because "this was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation.”

Mangione’s New York attorney, Friedman Agnifilo, is a former chief assistant attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. She is married to Marc Agnifilo, who is an attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs in his federal sex-trafficking case.

Mangione will be extradited to New York.

Once he arrives in a New York state court, his fingerprints and photos will be taken, and since he has already been indicted, he will be arraigned on first-degree murder charges.

“I don't think the judge is going to let him out for any reason on bail or supervised release, given the fact his family does have money [and] he has already fled the city and the state after a crime that he's been accused of committing,” Sarni said.

During a press conference announcing Mangione’s indictment on Tuesday, Bragg said Mangione had arrived in New York City by bus on Nov. 24 and checked in to a hostel on the Upper West Side using the name "Mark Rosario" with a fake New Jersey ID. On the morning of Dec. 4, Bragg said Mangione left the hostel around 5:30 a.m. ET and traveled to midtown Manhattan near the Hilton hotel. When Thompson showed up, Bragg claims Mangione “then took out a 9mm, 3D-printed ghost gun, equipped with a 3D-printed suppressor, and shot him once in the back and once in the leg."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangione was then found at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., on Dec. 9, with the same fake New Jersey identification and the 3D-printed ghost gun, according to authorities.

Read more: What we know about Luigi Mangione, 26-year-old charged with murder in the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing

Latest Stories

  • Man fatally shot in Scarborough Village, police say

    A man was killed in a shooting in Scarborough early Thursday, Toronto police say.The shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near the corner of Eglinton Avenue E. and Markham Road.Responding officers found the man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.The homicide unit is investigating.Further information is expected later this morning.

  • Thrifting your holiday gifts? Here are some tips

    More and more shoppers are finding that perfect holiday gift in second-hand stores instead of online and in malls.

  • Luigi Mangione’s prison fan club: Suspect has received 87 pieces of mail and 163 donations while behind bars

    Exclusive: The murder suspect has received over 100 pieces of mail since being taken into custody

  • Verbal altercation between Macron and Mayotte resident after cyclone

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday surveyed the devastation that a cyclone wrought across the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte as thousands of people tried to cope without the bare essentials and amid fears of a surging death toll. Outside a hospital, Macron was confronted by a local resident who asked for more help for the victims of the cyclone.

  • Fox News anchor gushes over Trump’s new hairdo, calls it ‘the winds of winning’

    After her co-hosts argued that Trump was probably just suffering from hat hair, Harris Faulkner added: “I mean, this man has probably sold more hats than anyone on the planet in recent years.”

  • Review praises University of Calgary response to pro-Palestinian protest encampment

    A third-party review by consulting firm MNP praises the University of Calgary's response to a pro-Palestinian protest encampment that was set up on the campus earlier this year. The review said the school's decision to issue a trespass order and involve the Calgary Police Service was "deliberate, discussed, documented and agreed-upon." The university's overall response process was "comprehensive" and "aligned with crisis management leading practices," the MNP report said. "The situation faced by

  • Wisconsin shooter received messages from 20-year-old California man who was allegedly plotting his own attack, reports say

    According to multiple news outlets, a judge issued a restraining order Tuesday to a Carlsbad, Calif., man who revealed to FBI agents that he told 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow he was planning to target a government building.

  • Putin-tattooed former Royal Ballet star says he's leaving Russia due to issues over his 'soul'

    Sergei Polunin, a former star at London's Royal Ballet, said on Wednesday that he had decided to leave Russia with his family, complaining that his "soul" did not feel like it was in its right place. Ukrainian-born Polunin, 35, has had a sometimes tempestuous but garlanded career so far. He became the Royal Ballet's youngest ever principal at the age of 20 before abruptly leaving two years later, has received numerous international awards for his dancing, and has performed at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow and at La Scala in Milan.

  • The Wisconsin school shooter was a female. That's rare.

    The school shooter in Madison, Wis., was identified as a 15-year-old female student by police. That's a rare occurrence, according to data.

  • Convicted sex offender in Nova Scotia hospitalized while court case stalls

    It has been nearly a year since a convicted sex offender was arrested in Halifax on a slew of new charges, including aggravated sexual assault.But the case against Gamon Jay Leacock, 49, remains bogged down.The latest twist came Thursday morning when Crown prosecutor Paul Carver told court that Leacock has been transferred from the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, where he's been held, to hospital.Carver did not say why Leacock has been hospitalized, but since he has yet to find a la

  • Cake or fake? David Common is put to the test

    A festive food fad made its way to the studio of Metro Morning on Thursday. April Julian, a hyper-realistic cake maker and contestant on Netflix’s ‘Is it Cake?’ brought two seemingly identical holiday-themed items. Host David Common was put to the test.

  • DOJ urges judge to deny Jan. 6 defendant's request to attend Trump inauguration

    Federal prosecutors on Wednesday urged a federal judge to reject a request from a defendant convicted for participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next month, according to a court filing. Cindy Young, of New Hampshire, was convicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia of four misdemeanor charges earlier this year for joining the Capitol riot and was sentenced to four months incarceration as well as a term of probation -- which included conditions that bar her from entering Washington, D.C., without approval from her probation officer.

  • Victims of Wisconsin school shooting identified as student Rubi Vergara, teacher Erin West

    West, 42, was a substitute coordinator at Abundant Life Christian School, the school said. Vergara, 14, was a 9th grader who loved reading, art, music and her pets, according to an obituary posted online.

  • AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

    Suspect charged with killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO as an act of terrorism

  • Suspect in killing of top Russian general charged with terrorism, court says

    The suspect in the killing of top Russian general Igor Kirillov has been charged with an act of terrorism resulting in the death of a person, a notice on the website of the Moscow court said on Thursday. Russia said on Wednesday it had detained an Uzbek man who had confessed to planting and detonating a bomb in Moscow which killed Kirillov, who was the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, on the instructions of Ukraine's SBU security service.

  • Luigi Mangione arrives to court in PA; Expected to waive extradition

    Luigi Mangione, the man indicted in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is expected to waive extradition when he faces a judge in Pennsylvania on Thursday. Mangione could be returned to New York as soon as Thursday, according to his attorney. He is scheduled to have a hearing for his Pennsylvania charges at the Blair County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. A judge in Pennsylvania will have to accept Mangione's extradition.

  • Suspect in United Healthcare CEO's killing leaves court in Pennsylvania

    The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO will return to New York to face murder charges. Luigi Mangione agreed on Thursday to be extradited at a court appearance in Pennsylvania where he was arrested last week after five days on the run.

  • Virani says new wrongful conviction commission will support women, racialized people

    OTTAWA — The federal justice minister says a new commission that will review potential wrongful convictions will help racialized and Indigenous Peoples seek justice who are overrepresented in the criminal justice system.

  • NYPD Slams Luigi Mangione’s Social Media Supporters

    New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch slammed the social media response to the arrest of Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

  • Employee Allegedly Stabs Company President During Staff Meeting in Possible 'Copycat' of CEO Killing: Police

    Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney