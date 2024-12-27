Suspects posed as police in roadside robbery of vehicle, Elgin County OPP say

Elgin County OPP in Chatham say one person suffered minor injuries after a car was stolen in a robbery in which suspects posed as police. (CBC - image credit)

A vehicle was stolen in a Highway 401 roadside robbery involving suspects posing as police officers, OPP say.

Police say that members of the Chatham-Kent detachment of Elgin County OPP were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near the 65 kilometre mile marker for a report of a robbery around 9 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Police say the complainant reported being stopped by two vehicles, one with flashing red and blue lights.

"The complainant's vehicle was approached by two suspects while another remained in one of the suspect vehicles," police said in a statement. "The complainant was directed to exit the vehicle, an interaction between the parties occurred and the suspects fled the scene in both the suspect vehicles along with the complainant's vehicle."

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

One suspect was described by police as a Black male in his 30s, about six feet tall and wearing all black clothing, a black mask and a black, ballistic-style vest with a handgun in a holster.

Police described a second suspect as a "brown male" in his 20s, about five-feet-eight inches tall, and wearing all black clothing with a black mask and black ballistic style best.

Police say no description of the third suspect was provided, but the suspect vehicles were a black sedan with red and blue flashing lights in the windshield and a black SUV. There were no police markings on either.

Police say they believe it to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

However, "citizens may ask a police officer to provide the name of their service, detachment, badge number, rank officer's badge and warrant card," the statement reads. "The officer should be able to provide this information without delay."