Suspects remain at-large after armed carjacking in Paso Robles, police say

Five men allegedly forced a person from a car at gunpoint in Paso Robles on Saturday night before later abandoning the vehicle in Atascadero.

The Paso Robles Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking on the 3400 block of Oak Street around 9:50 p.m., according to a news release put out by the department.

Upon arriving, officers located the victim who told them that five men wearing masks — two of whom brandished handguns and another wielded a knife — forced the person from the car and fled the area, the release said.

At 10:25 p.m., the car was discovered abandoned in Atascadero by the Atascadero Police Department, according to the release. Officers monitored the vehicle for an hour before the Paso Robles Police Department processed the vehicle for evidence.

All suspects were still outstanding and anyone with relevant information was advised to contact police at 805-237-6464.