Suspects still sought in French Quarter mass shooting
John Ramsey tells PEOPLE he wishes police in Boulder, Colo., did a better job investigating his daughter's long-unsolved murder
Michael Knapinski, 49, is charged with second-degree murder
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating with authorities daily from Eastern Europe, even telling them how he did it, but has not committed to returning home, a sheriff said Thursday.
A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not
An 81-year-old woman has died after a dog attack at her northern Ontario home, police said Friday.
Savannah Copeland was found dead in October, leading to the arrest of Malakiah Lamar Harris, per police
Susan Smith drowned her two sons in 1994
A countrywide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Ontario man accused of driving a semi-trailer truck through a stop sign before a crash that killed a Manitoba mother and daughter.RCMP charged Navjeet Singh with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a police officer on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Efforts to find the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg were unsuccessful, and police say they've issued a Ca
Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley were found dead in a freezer two weeks after disappearing from an Oklahoma road
A woman injured by a police dog as she was being arrested for shoplifting in Northern California is getting a settlement of nearly $1 million.
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i
Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in Botham Jean's 2018 killing and is currently serving a 10 year sentence
A Saskatoon teen pleaded guilty in provincial court Wednesday to dangerous driving causing death in relation to a crash earlier this year.The teen, now 16, hit a pole on Taylor Street East and flipped the 2008 Honda Civic on April 14, 2024. A 16-year-old passenger died at the scene and another teen in the car was injured."Too much car," said defence lawyer Ron Piche in an interview."Young chap — no criminal record, of course. No alcohol. No drugs. Just really unfamiliar with the vehicle."Piche s
Frustrated shop owners in Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley area say the city is refusing to pick up mounds of garbage that regularly accumulates in an adjacent laneway because it's private property — even though the laneway's last known owner died more than a century ago.Sara Sadrolhefazi, owner of Nabulu Coffee on St. Joseph Street, says she's spent $5,000 in the year that she's owned the property, hiring contractors to clear garbage left in the laneway behind her shop."It hurts, both mentally and
LAVAL, Que. — An 81-year-old Quebec man said Friday he killed his ailing wife out of love and compassion, as he was sentenced to serve at least 10 years and six months in prison for her murder.
Simon, 22, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole in the death of her 1-year-old son Quinton
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who investigators said faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children is alive somewhere in Eastern Europe, police said Thursday.
Colin Gray, the father of alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning to charges – including two counts of second-degree murder – alleging that he shares responsibility for the September shooting.
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life after her four-month-old baby was reported missing and later found dead in midtown Toronto Wednesday.In a news release issued Thursday, police said the boy's father first reported the child missing around 11:25 a.m.Officers arrived at the scene — an apartment building in the Roselawn Avenue and Marlee Avenue area — and were able to find the baby.Lifesaving measures were then performed, police say, before he was