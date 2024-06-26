Suspended Labour candidate bought website for Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves’ website was paid for by the Labour candidate under investigation for betting on himself to lose, The Telegraph can disclose.

The shadow chancellor said on Wednesday she would be returning a donation worth almost £2,000 to Kevin Craig, a lobbyist and Labour candidate for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.

Mr Craig was suspended by Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday after it emerged he had bet on his Conservative rival in the election.

The register of MPs’ interests shows that Ms Reeves received £1,934.48 from Mr Craig for the “purchase of a domain for my website”.

The domain name www.rachelreeves.com was bought by the shadow chancellor on May 10 this year from a third party. On the same day, she received the donation from Mr Craig.

The domain name was created in 2007, three years before Ms Reeves was first elected as an MP.

It is not clear who she bought the domain from. It is also unclear how contact was made with Mr Craig to get him to buy the website on her behalf.

Rachel Reeves said she would be returning a donation worth almost £2,000 to the suspended candidate - Wattie Cheung

The suspended Labour candidate runs a well-established public affairs and crisis management company PLMR, which he founded in 2006, and which now employs more than 100 people with offices around Britain.

Ms Reeves’ spokesman said the MP would now be returning her donation after the Gambling Commission informed Labour that Mr Craig was under investigation.

As previously reported by The Telegraph, Mr Craig had also donated £39,000 to Wes Streeting, which the shadow health secretary has also indicated he will return.

‘Odd bet for fun’

In a statement apologising for placing the bet against himself, Mr Craig said he had “enjoyed the odd bet for fun” on horses and politics “throughout my life”, adding: “A few weeks ago when I thought I would never win this seat I put a bet on the Tories to win here with the intention of giving any winnings to local charities.

“While I did not place this bet with any prior knowledge of the outcome, this was a huge mistake, for which I apologise unreservedly.”

He said he would “comply fully” with the Gambling Commission inquiry.

If Mr Craig wins the seat, he will have to sit in Parliament as an Independent. He will appear as Labour’s candidate on the ballot paper, his suspension coming too late for the party to replace him as its official candidate.

He had been seeking to overturn a 23,000 majority but polls suggested he was neck and neck with his Tory opponent.

Earlier on Wednesday Sir Ed Davey admitted he had placed a bet on the outcome of the 2010 election.

Speaking during a campaign visit to Chelmsford, the Liberal Democrat leader said he had placed two wagers on previous elections but had never bet on himself.

Sir Ed also said there should be an independent review carried out of the regulations around gambling and politics.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the party’s leader in Scotland, also admitted on Wednesday that he has placed “flutters” on the outcomes of the upcoming general election.